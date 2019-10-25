Bulls vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Bulls vs Grizzlies game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Grizzlies on your computer, phone, or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game Is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Chicago (Bulls market) or Fox Sports Southeast (Grizzlies market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Chicago, Memphis & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Southeast are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Grizzlies on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Chicago, Memphis & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Southeast are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Grizzlies on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game Is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than on the NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Grizzlies and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass, or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Grizzlies and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Bulls vs Grizzlies Preview

The Bulls dropped their season opener on Wednesday, falling to the Charlotte Hornets 126-125 on the road.

Chicago led by 10 midway through the fourth quarter before a 15-1 Hornets run put Charlotte up for good.

Third-year Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen led all participants with 35 points and 17 rebounds.

“I think we played into their hands a little,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said, according to the team’s official website. “We were up 10 and started going up and down (the floor). You have a 10-point lead you have to hold onto it. That was our problem last year; we were giving up leads. We have to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands. I have to do a better job of commanding the ball, getting the pick and roll with Lauri. Lauri had it going. Spread them out. I think we got a little too happy because that was really our first time getting into the game and playing like that and that’s how we want to play. But at that time in the game we cannot do that.”

LaVine, who last year led Chicago in scoring at 23.7 points per game, had just 2 points at halftime. He finished the contest with 16 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals.

“Obviously, I expect more of myself,” LaVine said, per the team’s site. “That’s a big part of my job, to lead the team especially on the offensive end and I didn’t do that, so I’m upset. It’s frustrating. We wanted to come out and win the game and obviously we didn’t do that. It’s one of 82, so we have to stay level headed.”

The Grizzlies also debuted on Wednesday, falling to the Miami Heat 120-101 on the road. Memphis led by one heading into the fourth quarter, when they were outscored 37-17.

“Obviously a tough one,” first-year Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said, according to The Associated Press. “The fourth quarter is not indicative of who we are and what we can be.”

Second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 17 points and a pair of blocks. Rookie point guard Ja Morant, the second overall pick in June’s draft, got the start and scored 14 points to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Last year’s NCAA leader in assists per game also committed 6 turnovers.

“I’m not focused on the positives,” Morant said, per The Associated Press. “For me it’s just the negative. I felt I could have been better in a lot of places, help my team out with turning up the pace to keep us going. They capitalized on a lot of our mistakes tonight.”