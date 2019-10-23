Bulls vs Hornets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Bulls vs Hornets game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below

The Chicago Bulls will head to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to kick off their regular season against the Hornets Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Hornets on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Chicago (Bulls market) or Fox Sports Southeast (Hornets market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Chicago, Charlotte & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Southeast are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Hornets on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Chicago, Charlotte & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Southeast are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Hornets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Hornets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Hornets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Bulls vs Hornets Preview

The Chicago Bulls finished the 2018-2019 season in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record. Naturally, the team is looking to improve this year, and the outlook has been good so far.

The Bulls have looked sharp this preseason despite going 2-3. The team showed a renewed focus on 3-point shooting, which was something they were sorely lacking last year. They also have several bright young stars. Seventh overall pick Coby White will make his regular season debut against the Hornets after a very promising preseason. White averaged 19.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in his preseason appearances, and while preseason doesn’t count, it’s still a good sign for the team.

Bulls head coach Jim Boylen is steering his team towards a game-by-game mentality. “We don’t talk about playoff team, non-playoff team. We’re talking about Charlotte. We’re going to play as hard as we can against Charlotte. That’s what we can control. And then we’ll move on,” he said.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the midst of a rebuild after losing Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb, who were the team’s two top scorers last season. They also lost Tony Parker to retirement. To replace Walker, the Hornets signed Terry Rozier this year. This game will mark the regular season debut of Rozier in a Hornets uniform.

Rozier will be starting at point guard for the first time after serving as Kyrie Irving’s back up with the Celtics last year. Rozier sounds up to the challenge.

“I’m pissed off about a lot of stuff,” he told the Charlotte Observer. “I want to prove myself again.”

Rozier has big shoes to fill with Walker being gone, but he doesn’t seem too concerned about that, either: “I’m not Kemba. I’m not coming in here acting like I’m Kemba. I’m Terry,” Rozier said.

He joins a Hornets team that finished last season with a 39-43 record. Promising rookie P.J. Washington will also make his debut against the Bulls.

The Hornets missed the playoffs last year, and will be looking to start the season strong on their home court. They were 1-2 against the Bulls last season.