Cavaliers vs Celtics Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA preseason action on Sunday.

Cavaliers vs Celtics Preview

The Cavaliers have split a pair of preseason tilts, crushing Argentinian club San Lorenzo de Almagro 120-89 on Monday before falling to the Detroit Pistons 109-105 on Friday.

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, led all participants with 24 points. Fellow guard Darius Garland, selected fifth overall by Cleveland in June, had 2 points and 2 assists in 11 minutes off the bench.

Garland missed summer league with a foot injury. In his professional debut, against San Lorenzo, he came off the bench to go 4-for-4 from the field for 9 points and 2 assists in 14 minutes.

First-year head coach John Beilein said Garland would have the opportunity to earn a spot next to Sexton in the starting lineup this season.

“If he’s able to practice enough and earn it, I have no qualms about that at all,” Beilein said, per cleveland.com. “But there’s a certain process you have to go through to be that starting point guard and whatever it’s going take. We will get him in when we think it’s best for the team to win.”

The Celtics are undefeated in two preseason tests, most recently blowing out the Orlando Magic 100-75 on the road on Friday.

Boston came up with 13 steals, and the Magic shot just 31.3% from the field and 19.4% from 3-point range.

“Ball pressure’s been our No. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 thing that we’ve been emphasizing, and I thought our guys did a really good job of that tonight,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, according to the Boston Herald. “They were locked in on how to guard. And it always helps when you make a few shots. It makes you guard a little bit better, too.

“I thought we were fresher. We looked fresher than them. We should be after spending three days here. We’ve been here longer this week than they have.”

Romeo Langford, whom Boston drafted 14th overall in June, made his Celtics debut, coming off the bench to score 2 points and grab 3 rebounds in 11 minutes.

Thumb surgery forced the Indiana one-and-done wing to miss summer league, and a tweaked groin held him out of Boston’s first preseason contest.

“Romeo did a good job. He’s really smooth to the rim,” Stevens said, per the Boston Herald. “He can cover a lot of ground. He can take hits and finish. It doesn’t look like he’s always expending as much energy as he is. He’s just a really good athlete, so we’re excited about him. The front office did a good job in last year’s draft.”