Celtics vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Knicks take on their Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Celtics in the first of four regular-season meetings Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Celtics vs Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks (0-2) and Boston Celtics (1-1) will face-off on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, in the first meeting between the Atlantic Division rivals this season.

Both the Celtics and Knicks will be playing their second game in as many nights.

The Celtics picked up their first win of the new campaign on Friday, beating the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors 112-106.

Leading the way for Boston were Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who both scored 25 points.

The Celtics’ key offseason acquisition, Kemba Walker, bounced back from a lackluster season-opening performance with 22 points in the win against the Raptors.

Boston may be without their top two big men on Saturday, as both Enes Kanter (bruised knee) and Daniel Theis (sprained ankle) are nursing early-season injuries.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had a spirited late-game rally on Friday in Brooklyn but ultimately fell to the Nets 113-109.

The Knicks erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took the lead against their cross-city rivals, before going scoreless in the final 3:41.

RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ third-overall draft pick, has been impressive in his first two games. The 19-year-old scored 16 points and had six steals in 36 minutes of action on Friday.

Saturday night’s game will be a reunion for the Knicks’ Marcus Morris, who played for the Celtics the previous two seasons. Morris, who was acquired by the Knicks as a free agent in the offseason, has scored 37 points in the first two games of the season.

This will be the first of four games between the division rivals. The Celtics won three of the four matchups last season.

LAST MEETING:

Celtics beat the Knicks 113-99 in New York on Feb. 1, 2019

ODDS:

Celtics -5.5

Total Points Over/Under: 217.5