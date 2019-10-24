Clippers vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The reigning Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first regular-season game at the brand new Chase Center on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT (if the Bucks vs Rockets game runs long, the start of the Clippers vs Warriors will be on NBA TV). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Clippers vs Warriors via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Clippers vs Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will play their first regular-season game in their new home, the Chase Center, on Thursday night against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors eliminated the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season, but both teams will look a lot different coming into their first matchup of the 2019-2020 season.

With Durant having moved on to Brooklyn, Steph Curry and the Warriors will begin a new era, where they will be looking to reach their sixth consecutive NBA Finals.

The other half of the “Splash Brothers,” Klay Thompson, may miss the entire season as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered in the NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in June.

The Warriors did make a splash in the offseason when they acquired All-Star D’Angelo Russell. The 23-year-old averaged 18 points per game last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Joining Curry and Russell in the Warriors’ starting five will be Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, the Clippers made themselves into contenders in the offseason, by acquiring the two-time NBA Finals MVP Leonard and six-time All-Star Paul George.

Leonard, who delivered the Toronto Raptors to their first title in franchise history last season, began his Clippers tenure in style on opening night this past Tuesday, scoring 30 points in a 112-102 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

George, who came over to Los Angeles from the Oklahoma City Thunder during this offseason, continues to recover from surgery on both shoulders. He told ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne back in September that he was shooting for a November return.

“I like where the progression is going…I will be out of the preseason,” said George. “As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date.”

LAST MEETING:

The Warriors defeated the Clippers 129-110 on Apr. 26, 2019 to close out their first-round series four games to two.

ODDS:

Clippers -1

Total Points Over/Under: 227