Dolphins vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins search for their first win of the season them north to Buffalo this week to take on their stingy AFC East rival Bills on Sunday.

Dolphins vs Bills Preview

The Dolphins came close to a stunning come back victory against the Redskins a week ago, but came up just short, falling to 0-5.

With second-year quarterback Josh Rosen struggling, the team is hoping that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick can do his part to spark the offense. Miami needs some kind of spark, considering the team has scored just 42 points all season.

“Decided that we feel like that was the best thing for this team and give us an opportunity — the best opportunity — for this team to go up into a tough environment and try to pull out a win,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.

Rosen has passed for just 567 yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions this season and it has become clear he needs more time — and probably a better supporting cast — to be a viable NFL quarterback.

“He knows I’m there and he knows I’ve been through a lot of different things,” Fitzpatrick said. “Every Sunday I have the fate of this whole team on my shoulders and that’s what you do as a quarterback. But if you allow it to overpower you and you allow it to cripple you, it will. So just trying to play free.”

Fitzpatrick — the NFL’s most storied active journeyman QB — carries a record of 50-77-1 record and has tossed 192 touchdowns in his career.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills have been a surprise contender this season, reeling off a 4-1 record behind some stellar defense. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen has shown some improvement, but has turned the ball over. He’s passed for 1,122 yards, 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The Bills as a team ranked 10th in total offense.

“We’ve been able to move the ball, so that’s been a positive,” Bills coach Sean McDermott. “I think we’re executing at a higher level than we have in the past, with still a lot of room to improve.”

Allen credited the Bills’ big guys up front.

“It starts up front with our five guys,” said Josh Allen of the team’s offensive line. “We’ve had to be pretty fluid up there mixing guys in and out with some guys going down. But they’ve been doing a great job coming out to practice every day and putting together some good schemes with our offensive staff. Our guys up front have been doing a good job pass protecting and run blocking.”

Buffalo is 17-point favorite for the game, with an expected total of 41.