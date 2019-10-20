Eagles vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a critical NFC East battle in prime-time on Sunday night, with first place in the division on the line.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Eagles vs Cowboys Preview

Two teams in desperate need of a win meet on Sunday night in prime-time, as the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in a critical NFC East matchup.

Dallas was riding high after getting off to a 3-0 start, but have since fallen on tough times, having dropped their last three games including a 24-22 loss to the winless New York Jets last week.

The Cowboys will be getting back a few key starters this week, as receivers Amari Cooper (thigh) and Randall Cobb (back) and tackle Tyron Smith are all expected to play.

The Jets had a 21-9 lead in the fourth quarter last week against Dallas, but the Cowboys had a furious rally which came up just short of tying the game. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scored a four-yard rushing TD to get Dallas within two but then could not convert on the two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

The Eagles are also coming off a tough loss last week, as they were roughed up by the Minnesota Vikings, 38-20.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins torched the Eagles secondary for 333 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills could potentially return Sunday for a team that has given up 300-plus passing yards in four of their previous six games.

Mills was activated from the PUP list so will be available to go on Sunday. He hasn’t played since last October due to a foot injury.

The Eagles will be without two key starters, as WR Desean Jackson and LT Jason Peters have been ruled out.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson supplied the Cowboys with bulletin board material this week when he said that his team was going to win on Sunday.

He then clarified to reporters that he did not use the word “guarantee.”

“For me it was about standing up, kind of taking ownership of where we are as a football team,” Pederson said Wednesday. “And just showing confidence in my guys and kind of instilling that into the players, that everything’s going to be OK.”

The winner of Sunday night’s game will move into solo first place in the NFC East.

LAST MATCHUP:

Cowboys beat the Eagles 29-23 in overtime on Dec. 9, 2018.

ODDS:

Cowboys -3

Over/Under Total: 49.5