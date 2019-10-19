LSU vs Mississippi State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Mississippi State Bulldogs football team will host the LSU Tigers in SEC play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of LSU vs Mississippi State on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch CBS football games (both college football and in-market NFL games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of LSU vs Mississippi State on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch as much college football as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports Network are some of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of LSU vs Mississippi State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much college football as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, the ESPN channels, ACC Network, SEC Network and Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of LSU vs Mississippi State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of LSU vs Mississippi State on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

LSU vs Mississippi State Preview

The Tigers bested the Florida Gators 42-28 last week, breaking away in the second half after entering the break tied at 21. They improved to 6-0 on the year and 2-0 in SEC play.

Graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow completed 21 of 24 passes for 293 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.

“I have guys all over the field that can get the ball to you and they’re going to make something happen whether I throw behind the line of scrimmage or 50 yards down the field, it can be a touchdown every play,” Burrow said Monday, according to 247Sports. “Now that our O-line is coming along like they are, they’re becoming one of the best groups in the country. So sky’s the limit for us.”

The Bulldogs have lost two in a row — both defeats came on the road and in conference play — to fall to 1-2 in the SEC and 3-3 overall.

On Monday, Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead announced true freshman Garrett Shrader would start at quarterback against the Tigers.

Shrader made his first and only start in the team’s most recent victory, on September 21 against the Kentucky Wildcats. Graduate senior Tommy Stevens, who’s started every other game for the Bulldogs this season, was sidelined by injury.

Stevens returned to the starting lineup a week later in a loss to Auburn, but was replaced by Shrader after sustaining an ankle injury. Moorhead again went with Stevens in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, in part because he was the healthier of the two — Shrader was dealing with a foot injury — but replaced the fifth-year senior with Shrader at halftime.

“Based on what we’ve seen the past few weeks with both guys dealing with injuries and Garrett leading us to the win over Kentucky and coming in the Auburn game and providing a spark and doing the same thing at Tennessee and Tommy still not being completely over some of his things, we just feel like Garrett has been playing [well] and gives us a great shot,” Moorhead said, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

Moorhead recruited Shrader while serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Nittany Lions from 2016 to 2017.

“I’ve kind of had it in my head for the past three years that he was going to be a guy that was going to be able lead whatever program he goes to to great things,” Moorhead said, per The Clarion-Ledger.