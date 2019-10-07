How to Watch Madam Secretary Season 6 Online for Free Without Cable

The final, sixth season of Madam Secretary premieres on Sunday, October 6 at 10/9c on CBS.

‘Madam Secretary’ Season 6 Preview

After 6 seasons, CBS’s hit political drama is set to come to an end. Season 6 consists of only 10 episodes, which carry the storyline through a time jump that happened, off-screen, between the season 5 finale and season 6 premiere. A time jump during which the series’ lead, Elizabeth McCord (playing by Tea Leoni), was elected the first female President of the United States. According to CBS’s official description of the final season:

“MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States. After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran. As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that’s just a warm-up for when she’s back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where “politics” and “compromise” take on new meaning.”

The official synopsis for the season 6 premiere episode, entitled “Hail to the Chief,” reads “Elizabeth must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency; Henry squirms after his appearance on a late night show results in heightened scrutiny of his marriage.” According to IMDb, the late-night show is The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which means viewers should expect to see a cameo from Stephen Colbert during the season premiere episode.

Ahead of the final season’s premiere, TV Line spoke to executive producers Barbara Hall and Lori McCleary talked about the show’s time jump for the final season. Hall revealed “We found a way to have the best of both worlds, where we decided to jump ahead and make her president.” This time jump brings with it some changes in the cast’s major players, and Hall said “The decision I had to make was, what characters need to be most prominent in [Elizabeth’s] new division and her world? It’s such a different world that some of the other [characters’] jobs were not translated into what we wanted for her, and the kids aren’t really at home anymore.”

This final season stars Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Željko Ivanek, Patina Miller, Erich Bergen, Wallis Currie-Wood, and Kevin Rahm.

Tune in to season 6 of Madam Secretary, Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.