Magic vs Hawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Magic vs Hawks game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Two young Eastern Conference squads will look to improve after strong openers as the Atlanta Hawks host the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Magic vs Hawks on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Florida (Magic market) or Fox Sports Southeast (Hawks market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Orlando, Atlanta & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Southeast are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Magic vs Hawks on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Orlando, Atlanta & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Southeast are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Magic vs Hawks on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Magic vs Hawks and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Magic vs Hawks and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Magic vs Hawks Preview

Orlando was able to coast over a hapless Cavaliers team in their opener, besting Cleveland 94-85. Markell Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft who was traded to the Magic, made his Orlando debut and did not disappoint. He was a key bench player, notching 12 points, six assists and one massive dunk.

“Anytime you have a chance to see the ball go in the hoop, the basket just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Fultz said. “It just gave me more confidence. It made me say: ‘Hey, it’s back. I’m good. Let’s just keep moving.'”

There were a few times that the Magic let the Cavs climb back in, but they were able to rebound each time.

“I liked that, at times when (Cleveland) came back in the second half – really three different times – we had enough poise to make plays and build the lead back up. Our turnover numbers were good, and we didn’t foul,” coach Steve Clifford said. “What I didn’t like is that we’re going to have to pick up our physicality because we got beat badly on the glass. And, let’s face it, we didn’t play a very good second half. So, we’re going to have to sustain our play better.”

Against a potent Hawks team, the Magic know they have to be on alert at all times.

“On both ends of the floor, we can do a better job of getting in there and trying to get more rebounds,’’ said Jonathan Isaac, who had three points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the opener. “We have to limit teams to one possession. That’s a big part of defense and a big part of winning. Just hit first (while boxing out) and being mindful of hitting first.”

The Hawks used a big first quarter and a massive performance from Trae Young to beat the Pistons 117-110. Young had 38 points and nine assists in the game, including six 3-pointers.

“I’m a lot more comfortable than I was at this point last year,” Young said. “Obviously, I’m not a rookie anymore and I felt great out there tonight. Once I hit a couple shots, I knew it was rolling.”

Orlando is a 2-point road favorite for the game with the total set at 218. Orlando has won seven of the last nine and four in a row.