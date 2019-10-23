Pistons vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

If the Pistons vs Pacers game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons Wednesday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Pistons vs Pacers on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Detroit (Pistons market), Fox Sports Indiana (Pacers market) or Fox Sports Midwest (local markets). If you don’t have cable, you can watch one of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Detroit, Indiana & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Midwest are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pistons vs Pacers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Detroit, Indiana & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Detroit are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pistons vs Pacers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pistons vs Pacers and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pistons vs Pacers and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Pistons vs Pacers Preview

The Detroit Pistons are looking to build on their 41-41 season last year, in which they made the playoffs only to get swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pistons power forward Blake Griffin, who missed the team’s final two preseason games, will be sidelined with a nagging hamstring issue. Griffin said Monday that he’s currently “working through” the issue with Pistons trainers.

“Gotta be patient and listen to our training staff. I trust them completely,” he said, noting that it’s an 82-game season, and he doesn’t want to rush back. It was announced Tuesday that Griffin is expected to be out at least until November, which is a huge blow to this Pistons team before the season even begins.

The Pistons will likely lean heavily on center Andre Drummond while Griffin is out. Drummond, who is coming off a season in which he had a career high in scoring with 17.3 ppg, also averaged 15.6 rebounds last year.

Drummond will be joined by point guard Reggie Jackson, a play-maker who averaged 15.4 points last season. Derrick Rose is also a player to watch, both in this game and throughout the upcoming season. Rose shot a career best from beyond the arc last season, and he averaged over 18 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He should bring an interesting dynamic to this Pistons team.

The Indiana Pacers finished last season with a record of 48-34, and, like the Pistons, were also swept in the first round of the playoffs last year when they lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Pacers just signed forward Domantas Sabonis to a four year $74.9 million contract extension this year. Sabonis is coming off a 2018-2019 campaign that saw him average a career-highs in points, (14.1) rebounds (9.3) and assists (2.9).

He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who the Pacers acquired from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this year. Lamb averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last year, and he’ll be starting at guard. Myles Turner rounds out an interesting trio of starters. Turner averaged 13.3 points and shot a career best 38.8% from 3-point range last year.

The Pacers were 3-1 against the Pistons last year, and will look to continue that success at home Wednesday night.