Raptors vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Raptors vs Celtics game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV in the US. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Boston Celtics look to bounce back from their opening game loss when they host the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Celtics on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either TSN4 (in Canada) or NBC Sports Boston (Celtics market). Those in Canada can watch the game online via TSN’s digital platforms, but if you’re in the Celtics market and don’t have cable, you can watch NBC Sports Boston live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Boston & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Boston is among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Celtics on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Boston & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Boston part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Celtics on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Celtics and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Celtics and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Raptors vs Celtics Preview

Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics will look to bounce back from the poor shooting night they endured in their opener, as they host the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Celtics shot the ball poorly as a team in their 107-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, hitting only 36.6 percent from the field.

Walker, the Celtics’ key offseason acquisition, struggled in his Boston debut, scoring only 12 points on 4 of 18 shooting.

“I thought I got my shots, the shots I normally take,” Walker said. “I feel like I got to my spots, I just missed.”

The Celtics welcomed Gordon Hayward back into the starting rotation on Wednesday and he led the way with a team-high 25 points. Hayward had served mostly off the bench last season as he returned from a gruesome leg injury that he suffered in the first game he played for the Celtics in 2017.

“I think there’s a lot of things we can improve on, but I think we did some good things as well,” Hayward said. “We’ll look at the film … certainly a lot to learn from.”

Meanwhile, the Raptors tipped off the 2019-2020 NBA season and kicked off the defense of their franchise’s first title by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 130-122 in overtime on Tuesday.

The Raptors, who lost the NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to free agency in the offseason, were led by two of their playoff heroes from last spring, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, who each scored 34 points in the OT win against the Pelicans.

“Pascal and Freddy, they are the young core, they are the guys who will carry this thing on,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said.

“I’m so happy for those guys to go out and perform like tonight. We’ll see them grow all year.”

The Celtics and Raptors split the four games they played last season, with each team winning both of their respective home games.

LAST MEETING:

Raptors beat the Celtics 118-95 in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2019

ODDS:

Celtics -2.5

Total Points Over/Under: 213.5