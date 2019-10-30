Suns vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Suns vs Warriors game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Suns vs Warriors on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Arizona (Suns market) or NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Phoenix, San Francisco/Oakland & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Bay Area are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Warriors on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Phoenix, San Francisco/Oakland & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Bay Area are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Warriors on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Warriors and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com, such as one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Warriors and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Suns vs Warriors Preview

The Warriors, coming off a fifth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, opened the season with back-to-back blowout losses. They improved to 1-2 on Monday, besting the New Orleans Pelicans 134-123 on the road.

“There was a level of intensity that we got to tonight, a level of energy, that we hadn’t seen the first two games,” head coach Steve Kerr said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Warriors forward Draymond Green scored 16 points to go with 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the 33rd triple-double of his career (playoffs included).

“The first couple nights, we didn’t compete at a level to be in an NBA game,” Green said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Guys got fed up and came out and played with some energy and the result was different for us.”

He added: “In the first two games I didn’t set a good tempo. We have a lot of young guys, and you have to … lead them, and that can go either way. The first couple of games I led them the wrong way and I have to be better. Tonight, I was better.”

Golden State has surrendered an average of 128 points per game, the second-worst mark in the league; the Pelicans have given up 128.3 points per contest.

“I know this team has a lot of improving to do, and we plan on doing that,” Green said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “But right now, we’re not a very good team. That’s just the fact of the matter.

“We probably have seven guys with under three years of experience. So, getting those guys experience under their belt (is essential), and as the leaders of this team, we continue to try and bring it every night and give them something to follow. And we’ll win some games.”

The Suns blew a late lead on Monday, losing to the Utah Jazz 96-95 to fall to 2-2 on the year.

A Devin Booker layup put the Suns up by six with 5:18 left before Utah stormed back. As overtime loomed, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell drew a shooting foul on Booker with 0.4 seconds left, hitting the first free throw for the lead and missing the next before a Suns heave fell short.

Booker, a fifth-year guard, led Phoenix with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Point guard Ricky Rubio grabbed 10 boards and notched 8 assists, both team highs, to go with 10 points.

“I like how in the tough moments we get together and play with passion,” Rubio said, according to The Associated Press. “The only difference not making the playoffs or making it is winning these kinds of games. I know we are young, we are learning, but we have to close out.”