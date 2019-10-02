The Masked Singer Season 2 Episode 2: How to Watch It Online

The Masked Singer is back on Fox for season 2; episode 2 of the new season airs on Wednesday, October 2 at 8/7c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 2 Preview

The Masked Singer season 2 premiered last week, with a special two-hour episode that featured 8 elaborate costumes and anonymous celebrity performances and 2 eliminations. The official synopsis for the second episode, entitled “Return of the Masks: Group C,” doesn’t give much away. It reads: “Four new celebrity singers face off against one another.”

What we do know, however, is which 4 characters are performing during episode 2: Leopard, Panda, Flamingo, and Black Widow. That means that, by the end of the episode, one of those characters will be unmasked, revealing the celebrity underneath it. Before each character’s debut performance, a video package will play offering clues about their identity; pay attention to potential clues during the performance and afterward when the judges and host are able to talk briefly with the masked celebrity.

The show’s executive producer Craig Plestis emphasized that paying attention to clues each episode will prove necessary when uncovering each character’s true identity. He told Decider in an interview “As well as just getting some unbelievable talent within the show, I think there are definitely going to be some huge surprises that America will see within the coming months. There are going to be some good twists and turns in this next season. This is the one show like pay attention, it’s all there for you if you want to pay attention. If you don’t, you’re having a great time watching a great show as well.”

During the two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 25, two celebrities were unmasked. By the end of the episode, it was revealed that behind the Egg costume and mask was Olympic medal-winning figure skater and clothing designer Johnny Weir, and the Ice Cream character was Ninja, the famed gamer and Twitch streamer.

As we saw during the premiere, the show’s format is slightly different this year: after the masked singers face-off head to head, the losing two celebrities will have one last opportunity to win over the audience and hopefully earn enough votes to stay in the competition. Bear in mind that, since the entire season was pre-taped, there is no voting opportunity for viewers watching at home (though you can cast your guesses on social media during each episode).

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.