How to Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Episode 3/4 Online

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is in full swing. Week 1, back to back episodes were shown and two characters were unmasked. So, week 2’s episode was actually episode 3, which means this week is episode 4. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Fox network, with all pre-taped episodes. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options for watching the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

On tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, the four characters who have not yet performed will take the stage. These are the Fox, the Flower, Eagle and Penguin.

Because the show is pre-taped, the winners and performances are already over with and voted on by an in-studio audience. So, voting is unavailable for at-home viewers.

Last season on the show, there were 12 celebrity contestants in disguises and this season, there are 16. On season 1 were the Hippo (Antonio Brown), Pineapple (Tommy Chong), Deer (Terry Bradshaw), Poodle (Margaret Cho), Unicorn (Tori Spelling), Alien (La Toya Jackson), Lion (Rumer Willis), Raven (Ricki Lake), Peacock (Donny Osmond), Rabbit (Joey Fatone), Bee (Gladys Knight), and Monster (T-Pain). T-Pain was the winner.

This season’s characters are Leopard, Flower, Black Widow, Penguin, Ice Cream, Rottweiler, Skeleton, Flamingo, Egg, Panda, Fox, Eagle, Butterfly, Thingamajig, Tree, and Ladybug. Egg, Ice Cream and Panda have been revealed thus far. Johnny Weir was the Egg, Tyler “Ninja” Blevin was Ice Cream, and Panda was Laila Ali.

All four of the judges from season 1 returned for season 2 – Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. Fortunately for fans of the show, a season 3 has already been scheduled, according to McCarthy. For years, McCarthy has been a co-host in Times Square with Ryan Seacrest for New Year’s Eve, but between her family time and filming for The Masked Singer, she recently revealed that she will be stepping down as a host of NYE this year.

According to People, McCarthy revealed on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, “We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January and my son, who is now 17, said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’ He’s going to be 18, he’s going to want nothing to do with me. We’re so busy that I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to tap out.’ McCarthy then said to Seacrest and Ripa, “I got to say, it was the most wonderful time. Working with Ryan, it’s a dream. And we can’t say that about a lot of people in this business. He’s a dream. So I thank you. And I’m going to be so excited watching you from my sofa.”