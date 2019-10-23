Timberwolves vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Timberwolves vs Nets game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Kyrie Irving makes his Brooklyn Nets debut when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in each team’s 2019-20 season opener on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Nets on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports North (Timberwolves market) or YES Network (Nets market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Minnesota, Brooklyn & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports North and YES Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Nets on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Minnesota, Brooklyn & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports North and YES Network are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Nets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Nets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Nets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Timberwolves vs Nets Preview

The new-look Brooklyn Nets will open their 2019-2020 campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

The Nets made a huge splash in the offseason when they acquired Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

Irving, who averaged 23.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 67 games last season for the Boston Celtics, will lead a Nets team that is coming off a 42-40 season in which they made their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Nets fans will have to wait until next season to see the superstar duo of Irving and Durant paired together on the court. The 31-year-old Durant is expected to miss the season as he rehabs from surgery that repaired his torn Achilles.

Joining Irving in the Nets’ projected starting five will be Joe Harris, Caris Levert, Jarrett Allen and newly acquired Taurean Prince.

The slew of offseason acquisitions by Brooklyn clearly points to the direction the team is looking to head in moving forward.

“We’d be in the wrong business if we said our goal is to be sustainable and along for the ride of mediocrity. None of those words exist with us,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks.

“We’re going to compete at the highest level, and we expect the ultimate goal. That’s why we’re all in this business.”

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be looking to improve on the 36-46 record from last season when they finished 11th in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off an All-Star season in which he averaged 24.4 points and a career-best 12.4 rebounds per game.

Towns believes that the Timberwolves can make some headway while flying under the radar.

“Everyone always sleeps on people in Minnesota because they don’t hear our name a lot. That’s fine. That’s cool,” Towns told The Undefeated.

“We are going to come from the underground and just find ourselves in the playoffs if we continue to do what we’re doing.”

In addition to Towns, the Timberwolves projected starting five will include Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Jake Layman and Robert Covington.

LAST MEETING:

Timberwolves won 112-102 in Minnesota on Nov. 23, 2018

ODDS:

Nets -3.5

Total Over/Under: 228.5