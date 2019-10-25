Timberwolves vs Hornets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

If the Timberwolves vs Hornets game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

After opening their seasons with wins, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets meet up at Spectrum Center on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Hornets on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports North (Timberwolves market) or Fox Sports Southeast (Hornets market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Minnesota, Charlotte & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Southeast are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Hornets on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Minnesota, Charlotte & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Southeast are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Hornets on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Hornets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Timberwolves vs Hornets and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Timberwolves vs Hornets Preview

Minnesota played what has probably been the most compelling game so far in the young NBA season, winning their opener in OT against the Brooklyn Nets 27-126 in overtime.

Big man Karl-Anthony Towns notched 36 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and three steals. He shot 11-for-22 from the field and 7-for-11 from the 3-point line, registering some big buckets down the stretch to hold off Kyrie Irving and Co.

Minnesota finished 36-46 last season, missing the playoffs. But with a fresh slate, the T-Wolves are ready to get after it this season in a very competitive Western conference.

“This is a special group where very rarely this happens in the NBA,” Towns said. “Everyone in this locker room is here for one goal. That’s to win.”

Towns has an impressive seven 3-pointers against the Nets, which is part of the plan this year for Minnesota.

“We want to put him in positions and actions where he is handling the ball at the top of the key and the ball goes through him,” Saunders told The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks in the preseason. “You want the ball to touch your best players’ hands each time down the court.”

The Hornets lost All-Star guard Kemba Walker to free agency, and are expected to be one of the worst team in the league, evident by their 23.5 projected win total in Vegas. Charlotte was able to start out on the right foot though, besting the Bulls 126-125 in their first game of the season.

Rookie PJ Washington played a big role in that, scoring 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Washington, who was 12th pick in the draft, wasn’t named the starter until just minutes before the game.

“Definitely I used that as motivation,” Washington said. “It’s not a bad thing to go down to the G League and produce and get some playing time. But I didn’t want to. I wanted to be up here on the biggest stage and improve my game every day.”

Something the Hornets have to be wary of is their protection of the paint, giving up 78 points to the Bulls. A matchup against Towns likely won’t help that number.

“Our defense has to be better,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

The Hornets will be playing without multi-talented forward Nicolas Batum, who fractured the middle finger on his left hand Wednesday. He’s expected to miss three-four weeks.