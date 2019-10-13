How to Watch Titans vs Broncos Online Without Cable

A pair of defensive-minded AFC squads clash on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans play host to the Denver Broncos.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Nashville and Denver) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Nashville and Denver) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Broncos and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Titans vs Broncos Preview

Denver Broncos star pass-rusher Von Miller has had just two sacks through the first five weeks of the season, but a matchup against the Titans, who have given up 22 sacks — the second-most in the NFL — could be the remedy he needs to get going.

“You’ve got to be very conscious of him,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Miller. “Von, I’ve known him since he’s been a young player coming out of college. Very disruptive, explosive and instinctive football player that can wreck plays before they get going.”

Miller isn’t sweating the slow start too much, as long as the scoreboard reads in their favor when it hits all zeros.

“I feel good, we got the win,” Miller said. “I’ve said it before, that’s the most important thing. All of that stuff really doesn’t matter if you don’t win. The week before, I had two sacks in a game, we lost the game and I really couldn’t tell the difference. It’s all about winning games and we played a solid game of defense that game. The sacks, I still just believe they’re going to come. We’ve been rushing good and we’ve got great schemes in, so we’ve got to keep playing.”

The Titans are 2-3 and have had an uneven season. However, Tennessee is just one game out of the AFC South division lead as they look up at Carolina and Jacksonville.

Uneven could also be used to describe Titans QB Marcus Mariota, who is trying to prove to the Titans that he’s worth a big money deal.

“I think it starts with me,” Mariota said. “If you come in here with your head down feeling sorry for yourself, that kind of sets the mood of the day for everybody around you. Just being able to, again, be grateful, come out here, have some fun on the field and just move on.

“I think just being grateful. I think every opportunity that you have to walk in this building, it’s a privilege. No matter what, wins, losses, you’ve just got to keep your head up high and move on. I think our guys do a great job flushing and getting ready for the next game. I don’t feel like there’s any sort of negativity, and guys just have to continue to work.”

The Broncos have continued to work through a tough start and bad news. They lost stellar young pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to an injury last week, and just about all of their losses during a 1-4 start have been tight.