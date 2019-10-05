How to Watch Auburn vs Florida Football Online Without Cable

The Florida Gators football team will host the Auburn Tigers in SEC play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Florida on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch CBS football games (both college football and in-market NFL games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of Auburn vs Florida on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch as much college football as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports Network are some of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Auburn vs Florida on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much college football as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, the ESPN channels, ACC Network, SEC Network and Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Auburn vs Florida on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Florida on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Auburn vs Florida Preview

Auburn crushed the Mississippi State Bulldogs 56-23 to improve to 2-0 in the SEC and 5-0 overall. The Tigers found the end zone on their first five possessions and outgained the Bulldogs 578-334.

“I’m real excited about a win tonight. The game, the way it started, our fans were electric,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, according to 247Sports. “Really got in the game, helped us. Our special teams and our defense gave the offense some short fields and they capitalized with some touchdowns and really gave us some momentum. Overall, I’m just real proud of our team.”

Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix completed 16 of 21 passes for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding a team-high 56 rushing yards and running touchdown.

He became the first Auburn quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards and rush for 50-plus yards in a game since Cam Newton in 2010.

“I think you see him every game and every snap, he feels a little more comfortable and the game gets slower,” Malzahn said, per 247Sports. “He was really accurate with his throws. He made some very good throw on intermediate routes and made some very good throws on some deep balls. And short game too, he hit a couple of slants there I thought was good. He hurt them with his feet. Anytime a quarterback can hurt you with the feet and throw like he did tonight, that’s a good thing.”

The Gators also head into Saturday with a 5-0 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the SEC. Last week, they thumped the Towson Tigers 38-0.

Florida outgained their out-of-conference foes 422-248 and recorded four sacks. Their 24 sacks on the seasons are tied for second out of 130 FBS teams.

“You look at this team: we’ve taken care of business to this point,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said, according to The Associated Press. “Whatever the situation — good and bad — we’ve taken care of business so far to this point. We’ve played some good teams, but now it’s going to go to a whole new level.”

In his second career start, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask completed his first 15 passes, giving him 18 consecutive completions dating back to Florida’s win over the Tennessee Volunteers a week prior and breaking Chris Leak’s school record of 17 straight completions, set in 2005.

“It’s pretty cool to be part of history like that, especially after all the great quarterbacks that have played here,” Trask said, per AP. “I guess I felt a little more comfortable.”