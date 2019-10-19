How to Watch Baylor vs Oklahoma State Football Online Without Cable

The undefeated Baylor Bears will travel to Stillwater, OK on Saturday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 battle.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Baylor Bears come into their Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday riding the Big 12’s longest current win streak.

Baylor preserved their undefeated record on the season in dramatic fashion last week, beating Texas Tech 33-30 in a double-overtime thriller.

The game was overshadowed by a controversial call in the first overtime period when a Baylor fumble was ruled an “illegal snap,” resulting in the Bears’ continued possession.

Big 12 refs ruled this an illegal snap, and I'm not sure what's illegal about it? pic.twitter.com/IM8DTKmUlq — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) October 12, 2019

The call has since been confirmed by the Big 12 as having had been an incorrect ruling.

The Bears looked to be heading for their first loss when they faced a 2nd and 18 at their own one-yard line with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Needing a field goal to tie, Baylor QB Charlie Brewer completed big pass after big pass to get the Bears into field goal range, where John Mayers would end up kicking a 19-yard FG to send the game to OT.

JaMycal Hasty’s five-yard touchdown run in double-OT ended up clinching the game for Baylor.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State had last week off to lick their wounds from their 45-35 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 5.

Ranked No. 21 at the time, the Cowboys fell behind 20-0 in the second quarter and could not recover from committing five turnovers.

Oklahoma State’s RB Chuba Hubbard rushed for 156 yards and three scores in the loss.

The sophomore tailback leads the nation in rushing yards (1,094) and yards per game (182.3) coming into this week.

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to the challenge his team will face on Saturday.

“They’re coming off a bye week, we’re going to their homecoming, there’s a lot of things that are stacked against us, and we’ll just to try to play football and try to have fun doing it,” Rhule said.

“People think we won’t be able to handle the noise and they’ve had two weeks off. The pageantry and everything else that’s around it, I love it. It’s a hard place to win. But we like challenges and we’re going to do our best.”

Last year’s contest came down to the final seconds when Brewer threw a 6-yard TD pass to Denzel Mims with seven seconds left, propelling Baylor to a 35-31 victory.

WEATHER:

A beautiful fall day is on tap in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

ODDS:

Oklahoma State -4

Over/Under: 68.5