How to Watch Bears vs Raiders Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears (3-1) and Oakland Raiders (2-2) have taken a trip across the pond to battle in the first of four NFL games that will be played in London this season.

Bears vs Raiders Preview

The two teams have taken vastly different approaches to the international game. The Bears arrived just two days before kickoff, while the Raiders have spent the entire week hanging out in London.

“It’s been wonderful,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We’ve had a great acclimation here to the time zone. The hotel setup is great, the practice field is sensational and we’re not going to have any negative impact on our performance because of the time zone. We’ll be ready to go.”

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson has coached in eight London games and believes arriving early is the better plan.

“Certainly, we thought it would be an advantage for us,” said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. “We had a chance to come last year, we came over on a Thursday and we just didn’t feel like our players were rested enough, so we decided to make a change this year in the schedule and that’s the reason why we decided to come Sunday, but I feel like right now our players had a good practice. They were full of energy, they looked rested, so we’re counting on the fact that we came here Sunday to give us a little bit of an advantage.”

Bears skipper Matt Nagy was an assistant with the Chiefs in 2015 when they played in the game and is reportedly following the same plan they did then, arriving just a few days before the game.

“It wasn’t too bad,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “Once you got out there and got the blood going a little bit, it wasn’t too bad. I thought we had a really crisp practice today, not just for getting off the plane but in general. We looked sharp today. I don’t envision any jet lag on Sunday.”

The contest will also serve as a “revenge game” of sorts for Khalil Mack, who the Raiders traded away for a first-round pick last year.

“Vindictiveness. I like that word,” Mack said. “Yeah. I mean, that’s the whole point man. You can’t play this game with too much emotion, man. Ultimately, I try to stay focused on the task at hand and understanding the situation and understanding what they’re going to be thinking that I feel. But ultimately, I’m going to go out there and do what I do and that’s play football and love the game that I play. You know what I mean?”

Chicago is listed as a 5-point favorite for the game, with a total of 40.5.

