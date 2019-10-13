How to Watch Bengals vs Ravens Online Without Cable

Two struggling AFC North squads will look to get on track as the Cincinnati Bengals head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cincinnati and Baltimore) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cincinnati and Baltimore) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Ravens and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bengals vs Ravens Preview

Quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a roaring start with the Ravens, but has come back to early since with some tough matchups. He’s tossed more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4) the last two weeks.

However, due to his scrambling ability and improved arm, he has the attention of the Ravens’ defense.

“You’ve got to respect him throwing the ball and know what he can do running the ball,” Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “You’ve got to honor both of them, and last week we didn’t do a good enough job against Kyler0i, so they’re going to try to exploit that, too.”

The all-time series is tied at 23 wins apiece, but the Ravens have won he last six. Cincy narrowly lost the Kyler Murray and the Cardinals last week, giving Arizona its first win.

“They’ve had our number a number of times, and it’ll be a physical AFC North battle,” he insisted. “Andy Dalton is a proven quarterback in this league. He can play. He can make plays at any time. They have a great running back (Joe Mixon), physical offensive line in the run game and proven players on defense, too. So, we just expect their best, and we have to play our best to win.”

On top of the turnovers, Jackson has also been sacked nine times over the last two weeks.

“I just have to do a better job of getting out,” Jackson said. “I’m not trying to set sack records for our offensive line.”

The lowly Bengals are off to a not-so-thrilling are 0-5 for the seventh time since 1990. Dalton thinks a few bounces and things could be very different.

“Yeah, we’re 0-5 but we could very easily be 3-2,” Dalton said. “I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to get it fixed.”

There was a chance the Bengals would get star wide receiver A.J. Green back for he divisional matchup, but he’ll sit another week recovering from an ankle injury. The team also lost speedster John Ross recently. Ross is now on IR, putting more pressure on Tyler Boyd to perform as the only remaining starter.

“I can’t half-ass it because I know I’m getting double-teamed,” Boyd told the media. “I still have to clear lanes and get out of the way for guys to make plays.”

Baltimore is a whopping 10.5-point favorite for the game, despite needing overtime to put away the Steelers last week who used a third string QB. The total for the game is set at 47.5.