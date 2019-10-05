How to Watch Boise State vs UNLV Football Online Without Cable

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels football team will host the Boise State Broncos in Mountain West play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State vs UNLV Preview

The Broncos haven’t played since September 20, when they bested the Air Force Falcons 30-19 to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West.

“This football team, they have a great vibe,” Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said after the win, according to the Idaho Statesman. “These guys play for each other and they do it throughout the week, getting themselves ready. They come in this building, they sit together, they help each other out and they want to be successful.

“Their hard work does not go unnoticed, and it didn’t go unnoticed tonight. I am really proud to be a part of that.”

Boise State led 17-13 when they stuffed a Falcons fourth-and-1 try on the Broncos’ 48-yard line.

“I think there’s usually like three to five game-changing plays in a game,” Harsin said, per the Idaho Statesman. “That was certainly one of them right there.”

He added: “When they spotted the ball I’m like ‘We’ve got a shot.’ … I was saying my prayers, too, and we got the ball back and that becomes a game-changing play.”

The Runnin’ Rebels have suffered three straight blowout defeats since they pounded the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 56-23 in their season debut.

They fell to the Wyoming Cowboys 57-17 last week in their Mountain West opener, surrendering 374 rushing yards on 48 carries (7.8 yards per carry).

“Really and truly, it’s disrespectful to our coaches because it makes it look like they don’t coach us at all,” UNLV linebacker Javin White said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That’s not the case at all. Our coaches did a great job the last two weeks of telling us what they were going to do.

“We knew they were going to run the ball, and they ran it down our throat and did whatever they wanted to do.”

Starting quarterback Armani Rogers left the loss in the second quarter, giving way to backup Kenyon Oblad.

After holding out hope that Rogers would be able to return against the Broncos, UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez announced on Thursday that Oblad would get the start.

“Right now, we’re going in with the mindset that Kenyon’s got the ball, and he’ll have the ball the whole game,” Sanchez said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s not going to be perfect, but he’ll play well. He’s a redshirt freshman. I’m sure he’s going to make some mistakes, but I really believe he’ll make some great plays, too.”