How to Watch Brewers vs Nationals NL Wild Card Game Online

It’s a win or go home situation as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Washington Nationals in the NL Wild Card game on Tuesday night to kick off the 2019 MLB postseason.

Brewers vs Nationals 2019 Wild Card Game Preview

The season is on the line for the Brewers and Nationals as they face off in the NL Wild Card on Tuesday. The winner moves on to see the Dodgers in the best-of-five National League Division Series

Ace Max Scherzer will get the ball for the Nationals (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 27 starts), which gives a nice edge to Washington, trotting out one of the best pitchers in the game for the one-and-done contest.

“We’re fortunate,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said, “to have a Max Scherzer pitch in the wild-card game.”

Scherzer — a three-time Cy Young Award — is ready for the challenge with the team’s season on the line.

“I’ve pitched in these situations before, and it’s just crazy baseball. The intensity’s out of your mind,” said Scherzer. “And you’ve got to go out there and be your best and just compete as hard as you can.”

As it is for all teams in the Wild Card situation, it’s all hands on deck for the Nats, who could use multiple starters in the game. Starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg an Patrick Corbin might also throw in relief.

“I brought Stephen into my office and asked him if he’d be willing to come out of the bullpen and his response was, ‘I’ve closed before in college. I’m ready to do whatever you ask me to do,’ ” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We’ll also have Corbin available. We have to win this game, so everybody will be ready when called upon.”

As for the Brewers, they’re coming in hot, streaking into the playoffs despite losing defending NL MVP Christian Yelich to injury. Milwaukee went 20-7 in September to help them make the postseason.

The Brewers will turn to Brent Suter, who is 4-0 with an 0.49 ERA over the last month. Drew Pomeranz and Josh Hader are also expected to see time in the game.

“For me,” Woodruff said, “I’m looking at it, coming into tomorrow, treating it like any other start, where my goal is to finish the game.”

It’s a different approach than the Nationals, but Brewers manager Craig Counsell feels confident.

“Yeah, we’re different, and I think playoff teams should be different,” Counsell said. “I think that’s cool. Teams have to play to their strengths, take advantage of their personnel. They’re starting a guy who is probably going to the Hall of Fame. He’s really good. I think our depth and our numbers are what makes our pitching good.”

The Brewers lost to the Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS last season. The Nationals have not been past the NLDS since 1981 when they were the Montreal Expos.

Washington is listed as a -180 favorite and the game has a run total of 7.5.