How to Watch Brown vs Cornell Football Online

The Cornell Big Red football team will host the Brown Bears in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (1:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular national TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Brown vs Cornell live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Brown vs Cornell Preview

Each side has dropped four straight since opening the season with a victory, and both are 0-2 in Ivy League play.

Last week, Cornell fell to the Colgate Raiders 21-20 at home.

The Big Red offense amassed 364 yards from scrimmage, but lost two fumbles and threw an interception. Trailing by one in the final minute, they failed to convert a fourth-and-3 on the Colgate 35-yard line, effectively ending the contest.

“The last two games, we dramatically decreased those [mistakes],” Cornell head coach David Archer said, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “Today they reared their ugly head … We seem to be hitting the tough shots but missing the layups.”

A touchdown from Cornell’s defense cut Colgate’s lead to 14-10 going into halftime. Big Red freshman linebacker Jake Stebbins strip-sacked Colgate junior quarterback Grant Breneman, setting up Cornell senior safety Jelani Taylor’s 87-yard return to the house as the second quarter expired.

“If Stebbins isn’t in the conversation for Ivy League rookie of the week — rookie of the year, even — who is,” Archer said, per The Cornell Daily Sun. “The guy is just unfazed by college football, especially at linebacker — that’s a really physical position.”

The Bears are coming off a historic 65-22 loss to the Princeton Tigers. Heading into the beatdown, Brown hadn’t surrendered more than 62 points in a contest in school history.

The undefeated Tigers outgained the Bears 634-400, and spent much of the second half running out the clock after dropping 51 on Brown across the first two quarters.

“Sometimes people get hung up on the scoreboard, but I’m not one of those people,” Bears head coach James Perry said, according to The Brown Daily Herald. “I’m really happy with how we’re practicing. I know we’ll get better. The lessons learned today will lead to wins in the coming weeks.”

Brown managed just one tackle for loss without a sack; the Tigers made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, five of which were quarterback takedowns.

“Princeton was definitely a great team, hats off to them,” Brown freshman linebacker Malcolm Brunson said, per The Brown Daily Herald. “The score is not indicative of how well we played. We still have a lot of progress to make, but overall I think we did pretty well.”

Sophomore running back Allen Smith served as one of the Bears’ few bright spots, rushing 15 times for a career-high 109 yards and a touchdown.

“The O-line was blocking great, getting me the holes,” Smith said, per The Brown Daily Herald. “A lot of credit to the O-line.”