How to Watch Bruins vs Golden Knights Online Without Cable

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Bruins vs Golden Knights Preview

The Golden Knights opened their season with a home-and-home sweep of the San Jose Sharks, who ended Vegas’ 2018-19 campaign in the first round of playoffs.

Vegas won 4-1 at home on Wednesday, then bested the Sharks 5-1 in San Jose two days later.

Tomas Nosek scored two goals and added an assist in the second victory. The 27-year-old center entered the season with 33 points in 152 career regular season games.

“It feels pretty good,” Nosek said, according to The Associated Press. “I’ve never had a three-point game in the NHL, so I’m happy that we win and I’m happy for the three points.”

Nosek signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Vegas in July, then won the fourth-line center job over 22-year-old Nicolas Roy.

“He’s played real good, he’s had a real good training camp for us, and he’s just turned it over the last two games in the regular season, too,” Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, real happy with his play. He’s playing strong. He’s strong on the puck and doing a good job with the two big boys on his wing.”

The Bruins have won a pair of low-scoring affairs on the road to open their year. Goaltender Tuukka Rask made 28 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in Boston’s debut on Thursday, then his backup Jaroslav Halak posted a 35-save shutout in a one-goal win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

“He was good like Tuukka the other night,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Halak’s performance, according to The Associated Press. “Not a lot of rebound issues, pucks were sticking to him and I think we did a good job of clearing the ones that didn’t.”

Halak, 34, now has 48 career shutouts.

“It was great to be back playing a real game,” he said, according to the team’s official website. “Playing with these boys, it’s really special.”

Brad Marchand scored the game’s lone goal, wristing home a feed from Patrice Bergeron.

“I didn’t see anything,” Marchand said, per the team’s site. “Just tried to get it on net and it found its way in.”

He added: “It’s early in the year. We’re a little rusty, we have to be better than we’ve been. All the way around this wasn’t our best game, but we win. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters this time off year. We’ve got to continue to improve.”