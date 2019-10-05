How to Watch Bruins vs Coyotes Online Without Cable

The Arizona Coyotes will host the Boston Bruins at Gila River Arena on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be on either Fox Sports Arizona (local viewers in Coyotes market), NESN (local viewers in Bruins market), or ESPN+ (everywhere else in the United States). Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

If You’re in the Coyotes or Bruins Market: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Arizona and NESN are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Coyotes on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If You’re Outside the Coyotes and Bruins Markets: ESPN+

If you live in the United States and you’re outside of the Coyotes and Bruins markets, you can watch the game live on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of several out-of-market NHL games every week, plus dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bruins vs Coyotes on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If You’re in the Coyotes Market: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Arizona is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NESN is not included with Hulu.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Coyotes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Bruins vs Coyotes Preview

The Bruins scored two goals on their first two shots in their season opener, but couldn’t push the puck across the face of the goal the rest of the way.

Fortunately, it was good enough for a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

In his first game since leaving Dallas to sign a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bruins, forward Brett Ritchie scored on his former teammates 69 seconds after the opening drop. Center Danton Heinen doubled the lead about four minutes later, beating Stars goalie Ben Bishop from the left circle on a power play.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 28 stops.

“Felt like a playoff game. Just a little bit more exciting than your average Tuesday night,” Ritchie said, according to the Bruins’ official website. “It felt good, obviously, whenever you can chip in. I really just wanted the two points. It was a bit of a scramble game, but that’s all I really care about.

“I’m still confident in what I can do. New team, new opportunity, fresh start, whatever you want to call it. I’m just going to try to take advantage of it.”

He added: “You’re not gonna score on your first two shots very often, but we jumped out to an early lead there and had momentum for much of the first and then they took it to us a little bit in the second there. [Tuukka Rask] was great. That’s hockey. It was a little bit back and forth, but it was a good road win. On to the next one.”

After surrendering a goal in the second, Rask stopped all 16 shots he faced in the final period.

“I felt the best in the third actually, I don’t know if that’s because I had the most action or what,” Rask said, per the team’s site. “Good win overall. I saw the puck pretty well. I think the guys did a good job of keeping them to the outside, made a couple huge blocks. That was obviously key. It helps when you see it. You just try to make yourself big and make those saves.”

The Coyotes dropped their season debut on Thursday, falling to the Anaheim Ducks in California despite outshooting their foes 32-29.

Forward Phil Kessel, in his first game since being traded to Arizona by the Pittsburgh Penguins, factored into his side’s lone goal midway through the second period, feeding Derek Stepan, who found the top shelf.

“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” Kessel said, according to The Associated Press. “We were skating, just one of those nights where we couldn’t get more than one.”