How to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Carabao Cup in US

Chelsea will host Manchester United in a Carabao Cup last-16 game match at Stamford Bridge Wednesday night.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview:

Both Chelsea and Man United have provided some clues as to who we may see on the field for this match. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has ruled out five players for Wednesday’s match: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andreas Christensen, Ross Barkley, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger. “This game may see opportunities for players who haven’t been getting minutes,” Lampard said.

Chelsea will likely look to Christian Pulisic to be their biggest offensive threat. Pulisic became the youngest Chelsea player in history to score a hat-trick in Premier League play over the weekend, so he’s coming into this match hot. Look for him to be a factor in this match.

As for Man United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently dropped a hint as to which players could be on the field against Chelsea Wednesday. Young stars Brandon Williams and James Garner could get the nod due to their excellent recent play.

“We have not made a decision on who is going to play, but you will probably see the two of them,” Solskjaer said. When asked if the duo would be more involved against Chelsea, Solskjaer said “I would think so.” He also lauded Garner’s recent play against Norwich:

“Jimmy played 10-15 minutes and was excellent, calmed us down and made some good decisions when we wanted to see the game out…Character will be revealed in tough times, but I think they have done excellent, the young kids.” Part of the intrigue surrounding this one will be how Williams and Garner fare and contribute in the match.

ESPN thinks this match may be of more importance to Man United than it is to Chelsea. “Chelsea are in the top four and the Champions League, so their season is going to plan. In fact, many would argue that they are exceeding expectations. But Solskjaer is battling to revive United and he needs every break he can get right now, so elimination at this stage of the Carabao Cup would be a big blow,” Marc Ogden of ESPN said.

These two teams last played each other during the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Man United were 4-0 victors of that match. Neither Lampard nor Solskjaer have won a Carabao Cup trophy.