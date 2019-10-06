How to Watch Colts vs Chiefs Online Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs and defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes are set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in a matchup of division leaders.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Colts vs Chiefs live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Colts vs Chiefs Preview

Most recently, Kansas City survived a scare against the Detroit Lions, moving to 4-0 when Darrel Williams rushed in from 1-yard out with 20 seconds left.

Now the Chiefs will see the Jacoby Brissett led Colts, who are off to a 2-2 start. Brissett was thrust into the starting role following Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement just before the season, and he has filled in admirably.

“Jacoby has really been sharp, really No. 1 just from a perspective of competitiveness and poise, and I think he’s passing his first test here with flying colors,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Nothing is too big for him. He seems the most poised in the biggest moments. Physically, he’s showing his accuracy is very good and his ability to extend plays is very good. And mentally he’s handling our offense.”

Brissett’s sharp start (911 yards, 10 touchdowns, 2 INTs) has the attention of the Chiefs defense, which ranks 30th overall in terms of total yardage given up

“He can make all the throws and he can scramble,” said Chiefs’ cornerback Bashaud Breeland. “He came in and he’s been doing exactly what they needed him to do. He takes care of the ball and he puts his team in a good position to make plays. He’s just being the quarterback he needed to be with the situation that they’re going through.”

But it turns out that Mahomes guy on the other sideline is pretty good, too. Mahomes has thrown for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and no picks. And he’s been extraordinarily good at home.

“Any time you get to play at Arrowhead Stadium it’s exciting,” Mahomes said, “but from the experience I got the last few years from primetime games, how the fans show up and they’re loud, it’s going to be an awesome feeling out there.”

As is with most defending MVPs, Mahomes has the attention of Colts skipper Frank Reich.

“He’s a unique talent. He’s fun to watch – I’m not going to lie. Last week when we were playing the Raiders, I was watching a lot of Kansas City’s offense against them and he made a couple throws that you just shake your head and you say, ‘How do you do that?’” Reich said. “I think it’s just great for the league when you’ve got players that are that good but also are really pros on and off the field. But make no mistake, everybody can be beat in this league.”

The Chiefs are listed as a 11-point home favorite for the game over the Colts, with a total of 56 — by far the highest of the weekend.