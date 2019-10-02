How to Watch Florida Gators HBO 24/7 College Football Documentary Online

The Florida Gators will be the focus of the first episode of HBO’s new documentary series 24/7 College Football, which debuts on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

’24/7 College Football’ Preview

The four-episode season marks the “24/7” series’ first foray into college football. The HBO Sports franchise, which focuses on teams and athletes as they prepare for competitions, has covered boxing, hockey, golf, and NASCAR.

“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football, and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the ’24/7′ franchise into the realm of college sports,” HBO Sports vice president Rick Bernstein said, according to FloridaGators.com. “Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action.”

Actor Liev Schreiber will narrate the series. He’s earned four Emmy nominations for his narration of HBO Sports documentaries, and has narrated all but one season of the network’s NFL documentary series “Hard Knocks.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for ’24/7,'” HBO Sports vice president Bentley Weiner said, per FloridaGators.com. “We will have camera crews embedded with each team for one week of their respective seasons, with edit rooms running simultaneously in New York, to give viewers a revealing and timely look at what goes on behind the scenes at some of the most interesting programs in college football. We’re thrilled to have a representative from the SEC, Big Ten, and two Pac-12 schools as part of this new initiative.”

Each installment of the four-episode season will follow a college football team over the course of a game week. A camera crew followed the Florida Gators in the week leading up to the team’s Saturday blowout victory over the Towson Tigers.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to be the first college football program to be showcased on HBO’s ’24/7′ franchise,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement released on September 18, per FloridaGators.com. “I am a big fan of ‘Hard Knocks’ and I look forward to working with some of the best in the business.”

The succeeding episodes will focus on the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Washington State Cougars.

“It’s different,” Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “With the Cougs getting a lot of attention, it’s a little bit foreign to us I guess, but with Coach [Mike] Leach at the helm, he draws in a lot of attention, a lot of positive attention. So, having cameras around is no big deal.”