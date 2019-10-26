How to Watch Harvard vs Princeton Football Online

The Princeton Tigers football team will host the Harvard Crimson in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular national TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Harvard vs Princeton live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Harvard vs Princeton Preview

The Crimson, 2-0 in the Ivy League, bested the out-of-conference Holy Cross Crusaders 31-21 last week to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Holy Cross and Harvard traded touchdowns to open the contest, but the Crusaders lost fumbles in their own territory on three of their next four possessions. Harvard capitalized, scoring a field goal and two touchdowns off the trio of turnovers.

The Crusaders coughed it up again in the fourth quarter, when Harvard junior linebacker Jack McGowan picked off junior quarterback Connor Degenhardt.

“It’s huge, the ability to get takeaways by our defense, because the opponent’s not getting anything,” Harvard head coach Tim Murphy said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “It created short fields, created scoring opportunities, and it flat out was the difference in the game. Neither team was able to mount long drives, so when you had an opportunity, you better cash it in, and we were fortunate to get that early in the game.”

He added: “I thought our defense played very well today. You know, we had some guys that were nicked up, we played a lot of different guys on the defensive line and we still managed to get pressure, and we still managed, to most of the time, be able to dominate the run or at least contain the run.”

Harvard’s defense racked up 5 sacks and held Holy Cross to 82 rushing yards on 25 carries.

“We’ve had to make that our identity this year, we just try to nut the run and then we know they’re going to have to drop back and that’s where we really strive, we’ve got a lot of guys can get after the quarterback,” Harvard senior defensive lineman Brogan McPartland said, per The Harvard Crimson. “We thought they were probably the best O-line we’ve faced so far, but that’s our bread and butter so we love that, we love competing trying to get at the quarterback.”

The Tigers, at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, are one of two Ivy League squads who have yet to lose this season, along with the Dartmouth Big Green.

Last week, they blasted the Brown Bears 65-22 on the road for their fourth victory of at least 25 points.

Princeton outgained Brown 634-400. Tigers senior quarterback Kevin Davidson completed 27 of 35 passes for 379 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

“This isn’t a team that might just roll over everybody,” Princeton head coach Bob Surace said ahead of the win, according to The Daily Princetonian. “This is a team that’s going to have to grind a little more.”