How to Watch Jaguars vs Panthers Online Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Gardner Minshew hit the road to take on Kyle Allen and the Carolina Panthers in an intriguing battle of backup quarterbacks on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Panthers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Panthers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Jacksonville and Charlotte) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Panthers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Jacksonville and Charlotte) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Panthers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Panthers on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Panthers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Jaguars vs Panthers Preview

Minshew mania has taken over the NFL and the Jaguars are taking their rookie quarterback show on the road against the Panthers. Since taking over the starting role for Nick Foles, who went down with a broken clavicle in Week 1, Minshew has the highest QB rating (106.9) of any rookie in his first four games in the Super Bowl era.

With sixth-round pick has won two of three starts with the Jags, and nearly had a chance to go 3-of-3 if not for a 2-point conversion against the Texans falling short in the closing minutes.

“There’s nothing easy about playing this game,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told ESPN. “Is it [what Minshew is doing] remarkable? Yeah, I think it is. Is it becoming something that’s expected week in and week out? It’s starting to. That’s what happens when you do this one week and you do it another week and now you’re looking for it all the time. Expectations rise.

“It’s still early in the season, early in his career, early in a lot of guys’ careers. A lot of times early on you’re like, ‘This guy can’t play’ or ‘This guy is great,’ and everything you do right now is probably somewhere in the middle until you can get a really good body of work where you feel comfortable week in and week out.”

But Minshew is not worried about the rapidly growing hype and expectations. He’s taking accountability for meeting the standards he sets for himself.

“I think you always hold yourself to the highest standard no matter who you are, no matter what position you’re in,” Minshew said. “So that hasn’t changed, and I have to keep trying to live up to the high expectations I set for myself.”

Under center on the other side of the ball is undrafted free agent quarterback Kyle Allen, who is unbeaten as a starter in the NFL (3-0). Most recently, he helped the Panthers grind out a 16-10 win over the Texans.

“I think you just see guys seeing more young quarterbacks playing,” Allen said. “Guys just letting it go and slinging it on Sundays. It’s been cool to see a lot of young quarterbacks doing really well in the league.”

Aside from the quarterbacks, the game will feature two of the league’s top three rushers in Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (411 yards) and Leonard Fournette (404) of the Jaguars.

Carolina is a 3.5-point home favorite for the game, with a modest total of 40.

READ NEXT: How to Watch All Panthers Games Without Cable in 2019