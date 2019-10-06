How to Watch Jets vs Eagles Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) are big favorites as they host the winless New York Jets (0-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including New York and Philadelphia) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including New York and Philadelphia) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Jets vs Eagles Preview

There was some hope that quarterback Sam Darnold could return this week for the Jets, but the second-year passer has been ruled out as he continues his recovery fro mono.

“The labs didn’t come back the way we were hoping,” Jets coach Adam Gase told ESPN. “I know Sam is disappointed, but we’ll be able to adjust and work quickly.”

Luke Falk, who started the year on the practice squad, will start for the second time. Falk was held to just 98 yards against the Patriots last time out, tossing one interception and no touchdowns.

“I think we had a great week of practice,” Falk said. “I think we’ve got a good plan. I think guys are flying around, so I’m real excited for the opportunity and I know the guys are as well.”

There’s no question about who will start for the Eagles, as Carson Wentz has carried the load so far offensively for Philly. The Eagles seemed to break out of a rut last Thursday when they beat the Packers 34-27. Wentz tossed three touchdowns and posted a 113.2 passer rating in the game.

“Probably the biggest thing is just understanding more of the offense, knowing where everybody is,” Pederson said. “He’s getting the ball out of his hand. He’s making great decisions with the football, getting us in and out of maybe a bad play into a better play. We’ve used probably a little more tempo offense or no-huddle offense which allows him to see the defense, which he’s very good at doing.”

The Eagles are two-touchdown favorites for the game — and probably rightly so. But the Philadelphia players are not taking the matchup lightly.

“We’re all pros,” defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “Let’s be real, we’re 2-2. We have to go out and attack as if anybody else is coming in here.”

“They’re not 0-3 because of their defense,” tight end Zach Ertz added. “It’s a really talented defense and, as an offense, it’s going to be a good test for us.”

The respect is mutual, and Gase understands that the Eagles are just one season removed from winning the Super Bowl.

“You can know as much as you want to know, but they’re still good players,” Gase said. “He knows that roster inside and out. He can help at least tell us what kind of guys they are and kind of how they work and what might be some weaknesses. But you’re talking about a team that won a Super Bowl two years ago. They’re pretty deep. They have a lot of really good players.”

