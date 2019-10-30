How to Watch Kansas State vs Washburn Basketball Online

The Kansas State Wildcats will host the Washburn Ichabods at Bramlage Coliseum in an exhibition game in Manhattan Kansas Wednesday.

The game (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch KSU vs Washburn live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of several Kansas State and Big 12 basketball games this season, tons of other college basketball and live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Kansas State vs Washburn Preview

The Wildcats will end their two-game exhibition play against Washburn on Wednesday. Kansas State won their first exhibition game against Emporia State by a lopsided score of 86-49, and they’ll look to ride that momentum into this game. The versatile Xavier Snead was one of three Kansas State players who boasted a double digit scoring game. Snead led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points.

The Wildcats forced 23 turnovers in their first exhibition game, which they turned into 34 points. They will look to continue playing tenacious defense against the Ichabods. Kansas State’s 86 points in their first exhibition game were also the most points they’ve scored as a team in a home exhibition since 2011, so they’re rolling on both offense and defense right now.

In addition to the talented and versatile Snead, Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber’s projected starting lineup for this game includes guard Mike McGuirl, guard Cartier Diarra, forward Levi Stockard III and forward Makol Mawien. The Wildcats are 150-89 under Weber, who is in his eighth season as head coach of the team.

The Ichabods have had back-to-back 20 win seasons, and returning starters Tyler Geiman and Will McKee will lead a team that advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament last season. Guard Drew Maschoff, guard Jalen Lewis, guard Kevin Biggs and forward Jonny Clausing will round out the starting lineup for Washburn along with Geiman. The team is a smooth mixture of experience and youth, as the Ichabods also have nine new players joining their squad this year.

Washburn head coach Brett Ballard, who is in his fifth season with the Ichabods, is 79-48, and he has provided a spark for this team. The Ichabods won 24 games last year, and Ballard is looking to build a string of successful seasons together. He is off to a good start, as his team was picked as the third overall team in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media polls.

Kansas State leads the overall series 6-0 (all in exhibition). The Wildcats are also 15-0 under Weber in exhibition games, so the Ichabods will certainly have a tall task at hand. The last time these two teams played each other, in 2016, Kansas State won 73-58. Weber is 3-0 against Washburn, while Ballard will be going up against the Wildcats for the first time.