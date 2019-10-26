How to Watch Kent State vs Miami Ohio Football Online

It’s a Mid-American Conference battle Saturday afternoon when the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4 overall, 2-1 in conference) host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (3-4 overall, 2-1 in conference).

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+.

Miami Ohio vs Kent State Preview

This game will be a huge one for both Kent State and Miami, both of whom have identical records. Both the RedHawks and the Golden Flashes are tied with the Ohio University Bobcats for the lead in a MAC division that has yet to feature a standout or dominant team this season.

The RedHawks are coming off a 27-24 win over Northern Illinois last week. Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert had 273 yards passing with a touchdown. Gabbert is also a threat on the ground. He led the team in rushing last week with 42 yards on seven carries, and he also has three rushing scores on the season. Gabbert has been an inconsistent passer, however, throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions this year, so the Kent State secondary could have a few play-making opportunities.

On defense, the RedHawks have given up 27.3 points per contest in the three MAC games they’ve played this season. They are also giving up 208 yards passing a game and 205 yards on the ground per contest this season. They will be facing a Kent State quarterback who makes very few mistakes in Dustin Crum, so they will certainly be tested on the road Saturday.

Kent State is coming off a 45-38 loss to current MAC leader Ohio University. Quarterback Dustin Crum had a great game in a losing effort, throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Crum also led his team in rushing with 96 yards. Crum is having an excellent start to the season. He has 1,136 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, and no interceptions so far this year. He’s a dual threat that could have a great day of the RedHawks defense remains as porous as it has been.

The Golden Flashes are giving up 32 points on defense, as well as a whopping 245 yards rushing per game, but they’ll be facing one of the worst offenses in college football in the RedHawks. It will be a good test for them at home in a crucial divisional matchup.

The RedHawks and Golden Flashes are an even 2-2 over their last four meetings. Kent State is a 2.5 point favorite, and they have home field advantage in this game. It has all the makings of a tough, back and forth divisional showdown.