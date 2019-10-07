How to Watch Knicks vs Wizards Preseason Online Without Cable

The Washington Wizards will host the New York Knicks for a preseason tilt at Capital One Arena on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on either MSG (local viewers in Knicks market) or NBC Sports Washington (local viewers in Wizards market). If you’re in market and don’t have cable, or you live out of market, here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device:

If You’re in the Knicks or Wizards Market: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, MSG and NBC Sports Washington are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Wizards on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If You’re in the Wizards Market: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Washington is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. MSG is not available on Hulu.

If you can't watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If You’re Outside the Knicks & Wizards Markets: Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch most out-of-market NBA preseason games (including this one) and all out-of-market NBA regular season games via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Wizards on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

This is ultimately the same option as the Amazon Prime one above, only you’ll be watching through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s.

You can sign up for NBA League Pass right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Knicks vs Wizards on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Knicks vs Wizards Preview

The Knicks had themselves a busy offseason, signing seven free agents: Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton, Wayne Ellington, and Reggie Bullock. Six of those seven signed a one-year deal or a two-year deal that the team can pull out of after the first season.

Randle signed the team’s most lucrative pact of the summer, inking a three-year, $63 million contract with a team option on the third year.

“My biggest goal is make everyone around me better,” the big man said last week, according to the New York Post. “Scoring 20 points, that’s not the hard part for me. I want to make everyone better and be an extension of the coach.”

The Lakers drafted Randle seventh overall in 2014, but an injury 14 minutes into his NBA debut derailed his rookie campaign. Since his first season, however, he’s been durable, playing at least 73 games in each season.

Last year, as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, he had his most productive season, averaging 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest.

New York had the worst record in the NBA in 2018-19, at 17-65, but they fell in the draft lottery to the third overall pick, using it to select Duke standout R.J. Barrett.

The 6’7″ wing averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in his lone college season.

“He doesn’t remind me of any rookies,” head coach David Fizdale said after an open scrimmage at Columbia University on Saturday, per the Post. “It seems like he’s already done this before. I feel he’s ahead of the game to most rookies I’ve coached.”

The Wizards went 32-50 a season ago, losing All-Star point guard John Wall to a left heel injury in December. A month later, he tore his ACL, an injury that’ll keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

In June, Washington drafted 6’8″ Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura, who averaged 19.7 points on 59.1% shooting, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game as a junior last year.

In September, new general manager Tommy Sheppard said the 2019-20 campaign will be about developing young players like Hachimura and 2018 first-round pick Troy Brown.

“You get some guys that … the only time the ball’s coming to you is the end of the shot clock,” Sheppard said, according to The Associated Press. “So we’re asking you to set great screens. We’re asking you to be a selfless help-side defender. We can evaluate that to see if you’re doing those things. I think those are areas that we’re going to evaluate and watch the roster get better.”