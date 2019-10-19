How to Watch Minnesota vs Rutgers Football Online Without Cable

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) will head to New Jersey a whopping 28.5 favorite when they play the Scarlet Knights (1-5) this Saturday.

Minnesota vs Rutgers Preview

Minnesota is currently ranked 20th in the nation, and the Golden Gophers won the only contest between these two teams by a score of 34-32 in 2016. This game in particular will be a special one for many members of the Gophers’ coaching staff.

Several Gophers coaches have past ties to Rutgers. Minnesota head coach P. J. Fleck was with the Scarlet Knights as a wide receivers coach from 2010-2011, and many members of his staff have past experience with the Scarlet Knights, as well.

“Rutgers means a lot to all of us, somehow, some way…It’s hired a lot of us. It fired a lot of us,” Fleck said. “There are probably personal feelings on a good and a bad side … but I think we all learned so much from that place.” His and his team will be able to showcase all they’ve learned this Saturday.

The Golden Gophers are 3-0 in the Big Ten so far this season, and while they’re not as dominant as say, Wisconsin or Ohio State, they have played very good football on both offense and defense this year. Minnesota is averaging 35.8 points per game, while they’re giving up just over 23 points on defense.

Rutgers hasn’t won a game against a Big Ten opponent all season, and they are a team in disarray right now. Nunzio Campanile is the team’s interim head coach after they fired Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty a few weeks ago. Campanile is 0-2 since taking over as head coach.

The Scarlet Knights also have some major scoring issues. Since winning their home opener against Massachusetts, the offense is averaging just 11.8 points a game–which is dead last in the nation. Much of Rutgers’ offensive woes can be attributed to the fact that they’re currently starting their third-string quarterback, Johnny Langan. Langan finished 5-for-13 for 1 yard in last week’s loss against Indiana, and that simply cannot continue if this team wants to be remotely competitive.

“We completed five passes for one yard, that has got to be almost impossible,” Campanile said after the game. “You know, some of the thing is just being in the right place, some of the detail…We had a couple different protection issues.” Rutgers will have to bring their best game and eliminate those types of plays if they want a chance in this one.

This game will be the Homecoming game for the Scarlet Knights, who have played abysmal football against other Big Ten teams this season. Rutgers has been outscored 165-7 in Big Ten games so far this season, and they have been shut out 10 times since joining the Big Ten in 2014, so the outlook isn’t good.