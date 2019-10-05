How to Watch Ohio vs Buffalo Football Online

The Ohio Bobcats football team will make their MAC season debut on Saturday when they visit the Buffalo Bulls.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV anywhere

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Ohio vs Buffalo live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

The Bobcats opened their season with a blowout victory over the Rhode Island Rams, but they’ve lost three in a row since.

“We’ve showed flashes of what we could be, but not enough consistency on any of it,” Ohio head coach Frank Solich said, according to The Post. “We just haven’t been able to put a full game together yet and that’s not what you’re after four games in, but it is what it is.”

Their last time out, Ohio fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 45-25 in their first home game since their season debut.

Wide receiver Shane Hooks made 3 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. The 6’4″ redshirt freshman has found the end zone in consecutive contests.

“I’m pleased with where he’s at,” offensive coordinator Tim Albin said, per The Post. “He’s rangy, which is obviously comforting to the quarterbacks.”

Buffalo fell to 2-3 last week, dropping their MAC opener to the Miami RedHawks 34-20 on the road.

The Bulls outgained Miami 398-265, but the RedHawks started six drives from Buffalo territory and returned an interception for a touchdown. Buffalo turned the ball over four times, and Miami didn’t cough it up once.

“We played with a lot of short fields today, and we’ve got to fix the little things,” Buffalo safety Joey Banks said, according to The Buffalo News. “You see it’s a pattern. The little things are hurting us in games. Penn State, Liberty and here, the little mistakes. Mistakes got to us. You make a mistake and then they would capitalize on the mistake. We just had to keep going back out there and make sure those mistakes didn’t happen again.

“We didn’t feel like we were totally out of the game. But we just knew we were hurting ourselves.”

Bulls quarterback Matt Myers left the game with what head coach Lance Leipold has since described as an injury to the “neck area.” Kyle Vantrease took his place, completing 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards.

Myers didn’t practice this week, as Vantrease worked with the first-string offense.

“You have to really tip your cap to Kyle Vantrease on how he’s handled things, really what he’s done in this program since he’s been a part of it,” Leipold said, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. “He’s handled everything very well. He’s well-prepared. (Quarterbacks coach) Jim Zabrowski does a great job and I always think how we prepare things. The preparation is always there for guys.”