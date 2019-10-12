How to Watch Oklahoma vs Texas Football Online Without Cable

The Texas Longhorns football team will meet Big 12 rivals the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday for the 115th Red River Showdown. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 62-47-5.

Red River Shootout 2019 Preview

The Sooners lead the nation in yards from scrimmage per game (644.2) and rank fifth and fourth in passing yards (355.4) and rushing yards (288.4) per contest.

They thumped the Kansas Jayhawks 45-20 on the road last week, improving to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 play.

The Oklahoma defense held Kansas to 360 yards from scrimmage, and 13 of the Jayhawks’ points came in the final 10 minutes of the contest, after the Sooners had taken a 42-7 lead.

Lincoln Riley’s team hasn’t surrendered more than 20 points in a game since they thumped the Houston Cougars 49-31 in their season opener.

“I think we feel a lot of progress and excitement about what we’re doing, parts of today just verified that even more,” the Oklahoma head coach said after the game of his team’s defense, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “We have to continue to build quality depth … but we’re doing some nice things, I love how we’re flying to the football. Fun thing is — we’re still so early (in the season) … You see glimpses of how good (our defense) can be, it’s gonna be on us to see how fast those glimpses can turn into just longer stretches of dominant play.”

On Saturday, the Sooners will be tasked with slowing a Longhorns squad that’s scored at least 36 points in each of their five contests.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger leads all Big 12 signal-callers with 17 touchdown passes. The junior, who entered the season with 23 games under his belt, has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 1,448 yards this year, throwing just a pair of interceptions.

“He’s done a good job,” Riley said Monday of Ehlinger, according to 247Sports. “He’s a competitive kid. Not having coached him, from the outside it looks like he’s a smart player and he’s obviously benefited from a ton of game experience and all within one system there.”

He added: “I think he’s taken advantage of the opportunities that he got there at a young age. You would guess that he’s a kid that’s probably worked pretty hard just by seeing the improvements that he has made.”

Last week, the Longhorns improved to 2-0 in conference play and 4-1 overall, besting the West Virginia Mountaineers 42-31 on the road. Ehlinger completed 18 of 33 passes for 211 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and an interception. He rushed nine times for 45 yards and two more scores.

“I’m really proud of the way that everyone kind of kept our heads down and kept swinging,” the quarterback said, according to The Associated Press.