How to Watch ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 6 Premiere Online

OutDaughtered returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, October 1. The season premieres at 8/7c on TLC, and follows married couple Dannielle and Adam Busby as they raise the first all-female quintuplets born in the U.S. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘OutDaughtered’ Season 6 Preview

The first episode of the season is titled “Fornado Warning,” and the synopsis reads, “The Quints turn four; Riley navigates her first day of Pre-K; Hazel adjusts to her big girl glasses; Adam’s new job means major stress for Danielle.” Adam spent 12 years as a key account manager for Sprint Safety in Houston, Texas, and his decision to pursue a new career path has placed some stress on him and the rest of the family.

Adam is now a partner in a health and wellness company based in Dallas. Distractify reports that he is happy with the change of scenery, but he has to make a three-and-a-half hour trip up to headquarters at least once a month for meetings. The lengthy commute has led to some tension between Adam and Danielle. “I know Adam’s doing this for the good of the family, but I knew when Adam accepted this job it was going to be problematic,” Danielle said during the season promo.

When Adam admits to not knowing the exact dates he’ll be gone, Danielle gets upset. “We have got to get on a planned routine and schedule with this,” she told him. “You need to look at the calendar and we need to say, ‘these are open days.'” Danielle is also irritated that Adam got the children a puppy, despite the fact that he won’t be around as much to help raise it. “I don’t even know what to say. I know that I did not write ‘Go get a puppy’ on that shopping list,” she reasoned. “Basically, you just gave me another child. So when you go out of town, you’re taking him with you. I’m not [taking care of him].”

During his confessional interview, Adam talked about Danielle’s frustration, and how it may be tied to the fact that she’s had to give things up as a mother. “Before we had kids, she used to have a great career and the ability to travel and do all these fun things, but now her life is her kids,” he explained. “She loves them, but also, she’s kind of been losing herself in the process.”