How to Watch Panthers vs Bucs Online Without Cable

An NFC South rivalry gets some international flair as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to London on Sunday.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Preview

The Panthers are 3-0 since losing Cam Newton to an injury, relying on the talent of undrafted free agent backup Kyle Allen. He’s passes for five touchdowns and no interceptions, relying on a strong run game and equally strong defense to win games.

Running back Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing with 587 yards and has also registered 16 catches over the last two weeks. He has been dealing with a back injury he suffered when flipping into the end zone last week, but is expected to good to go against the Bucs.

“A couple of extra days of treatment, it’s been really good for him,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.

The game is a rematch of the teams’ Week 2 matchup, which Tampa Bay took 20-14 in a sloppy game. While the QB will be different for the Panthers, there’s always some familiarity when division rivals meet up.

“They’re doing a heck of a job,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. “They’re playing really, really well on defense right now. Taking the ball away, scoring a lot on defense. So, that’ll be a premium for our offense to protect the football. Christian is off to a big, big start. We had some success the first game, and we’re going to have to limit that again.

Tampa Bay held McCaffrey to just 37 rushing yards the first time around.

“I think run defense is where we always start. We’re doing a good job there,” Arians said. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field on third down. That’s one of the problems that we’ve had, is getting off the field on third down. Passing yardage doesn’t concern me as much as points. We’re giving up too many points because we’re leaving them on the field on third down.”

While sometimes inconsistent, Jameis Winston is having a solid season. He’s passed for 1,371 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

“You have to play fearless and that’s one of my biggest messages to Jameis: throw it,” Arians said. “Don’t worry about it, just throw it and know why you’re throwing it. We have to play that way. We still have some young DBs who are playing a little careful, and my message to them is, ‘It’s time to play fearless. If you make a mistake, you make a mistake, but don’t hold your breath — let it go.'”

The Panthers are a 2.5-point favorite for the London game, with a total of 47.5.