How to Watch Penn State HBO ‘Hard Knocks’ Episode Online

Episode 2 of 24/7 College Football, which features Penn State and their preparation for last week’s game against Purdue, premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch it live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content right here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch all 24/7 College Football episodes either live as they air or on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch all 24/7 College Football episodes live as they air, or you can watch on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free five-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on.

Once signed up, you can watch 24/7 College Football either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

You can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

’24/7 College Football’ With Penn State Preview

Unlike Hard Knocks, the HBO documentary series that covers an NFL team as it prepares for the regular season, 24/7 College Football features four different college football teams, with each of the four installments detailing a single game week for one team.

Last week’s debut episode chronicled the Florida Gators’ preparation for the Towson Tigers, culminating in Florida’s 38-0 victory. Wednesday’s iteration will feature the Nittany Lions in the week leading up to their homecoming win over the Purdue Boilermakers on October 5.

“Obviously Penn State wouldn’t agree to do something like this if we weren’t completely comfortable with all the details and specifics of it,” head coach James Franklin said last week, according to The Morning Call. “So that was this thoroughly vetted on the front end and [we] had great discussions. And so far, they have been great partners.

“But yeah, I think you know Penn State. We are fairly conservative, and you know, we’re going to be very diligent on the front end of looking at those things.”

He added: “We’ve got just such a wonderful university here and program and history and traditions and obviously the community and the type of support that we get. I want to make sure that everybody in the United States knows how special this place is. And to be able to have somebody like HBO, that has tremendous expertise in doing this, to be able to peek behind the curtain and allow people maybe a more comprehensive review of how we do things, I think is important.”

Penn State pounded Purdue 35-7, improving to 2-0 in the Big Ten and 5-0 overall.

“You just kind of get numb to it after a while. It’s just like, ‘Oh there’s cameras,'” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said days before the win, according to the Centre Daily Times. “At first it’s kind of weird and you’re not yourself, but you learn to be yourself. It’s like they are there all the time.”

The series’ third episode, airing next week, will feature the Arizona State Sun Devils as they work toward a Pac-12 tilt with the Washington State Huskies. A week later, the finale will chronicle the Cougars’ preparation for another Pac-12 squad, the Colorado Buffaloes.

“For many years, we have been enamored with the storylines and unrivaled traditions of college football,” HBO Sports executive producer Rick Bernstein said in a press release, “and we’re excited for the opportunity to expand the 24/7 franchise into the realm of college sports.”