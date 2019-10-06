How to Watch Saints vs Bucs Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints have won their last two without the services of Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, and will try to make it three-in-a-row against a tough divisional opponent in the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs Saints Preview

The Buccaneers pulled off one of the more stunning wins of the season so far last week, hitting the road and lighting up the defending NFC Champions Los Angeles Rams 55-40.

Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for 380 yards-plus the last two weeks and multiple touchdowns, looking like the quarterback the Bucs had in mind when they selected him No. 1 overall 2015. In all, Winston has 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

“Whatever they’re asking him to do, I think he’s doing it at a high level,” Saints middle linebacker Demario Davis said. “Sometimes, guys, it’s important for them to be in the right fit. So maybe that’s what it is, but they’re executing at a high level right now. Not just him, but the whole offense.

“They make a lot of explosive plays and it’s going to be another intense game for us.”

Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each have four TD receptions, tied for first in NFL.

Meanwhile, the Saints have managed to win two games since quarterback Drew Brees hit the sideline for a thumb injury that required surgery and him to miss about six weeks. The Teddy Bridgewater led squad beat the Seahawks in Seattle and followed that up with a win over the previously undefeated Cowboys last week.

“They’re doing a great job offensively of just staying to the course and not turning it over, knowing what they have to do,” Arians said. “Feed off the defense and the defense and special teams are creating points and keeping it close and winning and that’s what you have to do when your quarterback’s down.”

Bridgewater — a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014 — hasn’t lit the box score on fire, but he’s done enough to get his team some valuable wins as they look to keep pace in the NFC South.

“Overall, we just have to be better. It starts with me, with my tempo,” Bridgewater said. “We understand that we want to score and in order to win this game you need touchdowns.”

The teams split meetings last season with road team winning each contest. The Saints are 3-point favorites for this one with a total of 45.5.

