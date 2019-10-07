How to Watch ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Season 2 Online

Star Wars Resistance returns tonight on the Disney Channel. The animated series follows pilot Kazuda Xiono as he gets recruited by Poe Dameron and goes on a string of thrilling adventures to defeat the First Order. The second season premieres at 10/9c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Disney Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Disney.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Disney Channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Disney is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Disney Channel live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Disney.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Disney Channel on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Star Wars Resistance’ Season 2 Preview

A trio of executive producers; Justin Ridge, Brandon Auman, and Athena Portillo, talked to io9 about the the second season and how it sets up the upcoming live-action film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Season two is the opportunity to move into different planets, explore new characters, new creatures and all the conflict that season one left behind,” said Portillo. “Now you have to try to figure out how to resolve that conflict. The platform doesn’t have food. It’s running out of fuel, constantly being chased after the First Order. So we have the opportunity to tell those stories in season two and I can’t wait for everybody to see that.”

“[With] season one you have to set up the characters [and] there’s a lot of worldbuilding,” Ridge added. “Now that we are more familiar with the characters we can dive in deeper, so you get a little more information about the different people on the platform and such… It’s bittersweet for us because we want to see these characters live on. But we felt that this was a really nice conclusion that fits in between Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.”

Christopher Sean, who provides the voice for Kaz, said that he’s excited for fans to see season two. “It’s been such a joyous ride let me tell you,” he gushed. “This show, the team, the cast, the crew, everyone is amazing and to be honest, being rooted in the sequel trilogy and with the Rise of Skywalker ending in December, it just seems to be the perfect place for the series end. But I’m so excited because everything about season two is so good…[We] really developed the characters in the first season and now we…just develop the adventure.”