How to Watch Stars vs Red Wings Online Without Cable

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on either Fox Sports Detroit (local viewers in Red Wings market), Fox Sports Southwest (local viewers in Stars market) or ESPN+ (everywhere else in the United States). Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Fox Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Southwest are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle

If you live in the United States and you're outside of the Red Wings and Stars markets, you can watch the game live on ESPN+

Fox Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Southwest are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV

Stars vs Red Wings Preview

The Stars have dropped two straight to open their season, falling to the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their home opener before hitting the road for a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues struck early on Saturday — forward David Perron found the back of the net 81 seconds into the contest. But Stars center Mattias Janmark tied things up with a shorthanded, unassisted tally midway through the first period, and defenseman Miro Heiskanen put the Stars up in the second with an unassisted goal of his own.

“I didn’t like our start, loved our second period, and I really liked how we started the third, too,” Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said, according to the team’s official website. “But after the disallowed goal, I didn’t like the way we responded.”

Goaltender Ben Bishop stopped 27 of 30 shots. He stopped 18 of 20 two nights earlier against Boston.

“Both nights we had a chance to win, and unfortunately we haven’t,” Bishop said, per NHL.com. “Obviously, it’s frustrating, but it’s a long season. Unfortunately tonight, the bounces went their way.

“I thought we could have easily won tonight. We haven’t yet, but we’re right there.”

Dallas’ top three goal scorers from last year, center Tyler Seguin and wings Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn, have yet to register a point on the season. Center Joe Pavelski, who joined the team on a three-year, $21 million contract this summer, assisted on the Stars’ lone goal in the loss to Boston and hasn’t scored.

Those four players combined for 10 shots on Saturday.

“We’re not generating enough scoring chances for the talent those four possess,” Montgomery said, per NHL.com. “There should be more momentum being built, I feel. But we win as a team and we lose as a team, and right now we’re losing as a team.”

The Red Wings didn’t open their season until Saturday, when they the Nashville Predators 5-3 on the road.

Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard made 39 saves.

“I don’t think anyone liked waiting around a full week to get going,” Howard said, according to The Associated Press. “It was nice to get out there and finally play some meaningful hockey.”

With the game tied 3-3, Red Wings center Luke Glendening wristed a shot off the mask of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros and into the net, the 46th goal in the seven-year veteran’s career.

“He’s worked extremely hard at becoming a better goal scorer,” Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said of Glendening, per AP. “He’s worked hard on his shot over the course of the last number of summers, and the goal that he scored on the 2-on-1, that’s indicative of the work that he’s put in.”