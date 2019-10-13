How to Watch Texans vs Chiefs Online Without Cable

Defending MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Chiefs on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Texans vs Chiefs on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Houston and Kansas City) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Texans vs Chiefs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Houston and Kansas City) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Texans vs Chiefs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Chiefs on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Texans vs Chiefs and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Texans vs Chiefs Preview

The Chiefs limp into their matchup with the Texans after a tough loss to the Colts a week ago. Sammy Watkins (hamstring), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) could all miss the game, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seeing hobbling for most of the game with an ankle issue.

“I actually feel pretty good today,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said, via ESPN. “I feel like after the [Colts] game, it was sore after the game. But it’s feeling pretty good today, so I’m glad to be able to go out there and practice on it and get it moving around and stuff like that. I feel like I’ll be fine playing and moving around and still doing what I need to do to win.

“It’s not perfect. I guess you would say that. But it’s good enough where I can run, cut, cut off of it and do all that type of stuff.”

Mahomes still leads the NFL is passing yards by a hefty margin with his 1,831 yards.

The defending MVP has become known for his ridiculous passes, and Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel is urging him to make those kind of throws — especially ones of no-look fashion.

“I hope he throws no-look passes because he doesn’t always hit all of those. I saw one earlier this year that he missed a guy in the end zone on a no-look,” said Crennel during Thursday’s media availability. “If they turn out that way, I’ll take them.”

Texans QB Deshaun Watson isn’t having a bad start to the year himself, collecting 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He’s thrown just one interception. When asked to rank the quarterbacks in the NFL, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu couldn’t make a huge distinction.

”1-A and 1-B, in my humble opinion,” Mathieu said. “His everyday approach [and] his consistency reminds me a lot of Patrick. [Doesn’t] get too high, doesn’t get too low. Never looks at the scoreboard. Always feels like he’s capable of getting his team back into the game. Definitely a very good quarterback.”

The Texans put up a season high 53 points against the Falcons last week, and with the offensive firepower of the Chiefs, this one could turn into a shootout — especially if Mahomes is feeling closer to 100 percent.

“He’s been doing a heck of a job putting the Chiefs in contention each and every game, and putting up a lot of great numbers,” Watson said of Mahomes. “Because that’s what he’s been doing his whole career, and just being that leader — he’s doing a heck of a job for that organization.”

The Chiefs are 4-point home favorites for the game, which has a total of 55.5 points.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Texans Games Without Cable in 2019