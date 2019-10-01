How to Watch ‘Total Divas’ Season 9 Premiere Online

Total Divas season 9 premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the E! Network. For those who would like to watch the long-awaited season premiere, “The Baddest Woman On the Planet,” but don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Total Divas’ Season 9 Preview

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “The Baddest Woman On the Planet,” and the plot synopsis reads, “Ronda Rousey makes her debut; Ronda struggles with the pressures of when she’s going to be a mother and put her career on hold; Nia lets her true feelings out on Carmella before a huge match at Royal Rumble, leaving Carmella in tears.”

Episode 2 of the new season is titled “All Is Fair In Love and War,” and the synopsis for that episode reads, “Carmella’s new relationship is exposed and implicated as an affair; Sonya wins back her ex-girlfriend just in time to celebrate Pride where Sonya will be featured on her very own float; Natalya seeks to live on in her dad’s legacy.”

Ronda Rousey is a new addition to the cast, and Nattie Neidhart said that fans will get a chance to see a different side of the WWE star. “I think it’s really exciting to have Ronda as part of the cast,” Nattie told Hollywood Life. “Before she came to WWE, we saw her on UFC, but you didn’t actually see her personality the way we will now. You’ll see her cry. We’ve seen her be vulnerable and show different layers, which you’ll see on Total Divas.”

“People who watch us, they think…these girls are so strong and powerful, and we are that, but we’re also so vulnerable,” Nattie continued. “Ronda is one of the more emotional people I’ve ever met in wrestling. She’s very emotional. I feel like every week we have some sort of emotional meltdown together. I like that, because people don’t see that, but on the show, she’s not afraid to cry. That’s the Ronda I love — being able to connect with her on a personal level.”