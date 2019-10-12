How to Watch Michigan State vs Wisconsin Football Online Without Cable

The Wisconsin Badgers football team will host the Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten play on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Michigan State vs Wisconsin Preview

The No. 8 Badgers are 2-0 in conference play and 5-0 overall.

Last week, they pounded the Kent State Golden Flashes 48-0, becoming the first team since the 2001 Virginia Tech Hokies to post three shutouts across their first five games of a season.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said, according to 247Sports. “Obviously what they’ve done has been impressive. I like what [defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard] and the defensive staff have been doing, giving them the plan, but the guys are owning it and it’s been fun to watch.

“Yet we know we still got to keep going.”

Wisconsin recorded 9 sacks. They rank seventh among 130 FBS teams with 21 quarterback takedowns on the year.

Badgers linebacker Zack Baun had a game-high 3 sacks. Fellow linebackers Chris Orr and Zack Sanborn had 2 apiece.

“It’s fun, man. Every play it seems like someone else is making a big play,” Orr said, per 247Sports. “Some different name is getting called, some number is getting called, celebrating with someone different each play. It’s definitely fun. You see the joy in the play that we have, you see the nastiness.

“This is probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing football.”

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor carried 19 times for 186 yards and 4 touchdowns, adding a trio of catches for 29 yards and another score.

The junior is tied for second in the FBS in rushing touchdowns (12) and tied for third in rushing yards (745). His 7.2 yards per carry are the most among players with 80 or more rushes.

“He’s a great running back,” Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes said Tuesday, according to The State News. “They got a solid line up front. They play really well together, he runs well behind them. He’s got the whole package. Speed, vision, he runs hard and runs downhill, so we got to get ready for them.”

The Spartans have surrendered just 100.3 rushing yards per game and 3 yards per carry, ranking 22nd and 25th in the FBS. But last week, they gave up 323 rushing yards to Ohio State in a 34-10 defeat that dropped them to 2-1 in Big Ten play and 4-2 overall.

“You know, they are going to run, run, run play-action on first down,” Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio said of the Badgers, per The State News. “You know, second down becomes a little bit more engaged on down and distance maybe, that type of thing. But they will run it, as well. But you know, they are an efficient football team offensively.”