How to Watch WSU Football HBO Show Online Without Cable

Episode 4 of HBO’s 24/7 College Football, featuring the Washington State Cougars, premieres Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

’24/7 College Football’ With Washington State Preview

The four-part documentary series differs from HBO’s NFL-focused Hard Knocks in that, instead of covering a single team in the lead-up to a season, it features four college teams, dedicating one episode to a single game week for each squad.

The Cougars are the fourth and final team to be covered, following the Florida Gators, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

As with those squads, the series will document a WSU game week that resulted in a home victory — a 41-10 win over the Colorado Buffalos on Saturday. But while the series joined Florida, Penn State, and Arizona State as those teams were riding high, HBO’s crew embedded themselves with WSU amid program turmoil.

Before besting the Buffs, the Cougars lost three straight, surrendering 143 total points to a trio of Pac-12 opponents. After the second consecutive defeat, a 38-13 road loss to the Utah Utes, defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigned.

WSU is the only squad featured in 24/7 that’s not ranked in the AP poll. The previous week’s episode detailed the Sun Devils’ 38-34 victory over the Cougars, from ASU’s point of view.

“It’s not at all to say we were rooting for adversity here,” producer Max Gershberg said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “We were interested to get out here and we were eager to dive into the works, but hopefully this show will reveal a different kind of week, which is a team that has had some tough breaks recently and the season hasn’t gone exactly as they’d hoped to be, but then you get to see a staff and a team of players kind of work through that adversity, which should be interesting.”

The Cougars improved to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference with their win over Colorado. WSU redshirt senior quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 35 of 51 passes for 369 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Sophomore running back Max Borghi amassed 162 yards from scrimmage, scoring once on the ground and once through the air.

During his Monday presser in advance of the victory over Colorado, WSU head coach Mike Leach addressed the team’s participation in the HBO series.

“You know, I’m really not hoping much [of] anything,” he said, according to 247Sports. “I hope they see our program, I hope they enjoy what they see, I hope that they … get somewhat familiar with our team and our players in Pullman, without being a distraction — without being a distraction is probably the No. 1 consideration.”