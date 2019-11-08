Auburn vs Davidson Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 24th ranked Auburn Tigers (1-0) will face the Davidson Wildcats (0-0) in the Veterans Classic hosted by the Naval Academy in Annapolis on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include CBS Sports Network.

You can start a free trial of any AT&T TV Now package right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on ESPN.com or the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now–no matter what channel package you choose–comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Auburn vs Davidson Preview

The Tigers are coming off a season that saw them make their first-ever Final Four appearance. They will be returning five seniors who were on that Final Four team–and they’re off to a solid start so far. The Tigers are fresh from beating Georgia Southern, 83-74.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl will look to Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley to lead the Tigers’ attack. Both were suspended for the majority of the 2018-2019 season after being implicated in an investigation into former Auburn coach Chuck Person, who gave compensation to players and/or members of their families.

Purifoy and Wiley will likely be big factors in this game. Purifoy is averaging 13 points and five rebounds a game, while Wiley has averaged 13 points and nine boards per contest in their respective careers. Samir Doughty should also be a force for Auburn, as he led the Tigers with 20 points in their first win against Georgia Southern.

The Wildcats will be led by Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson. A native of Iceland, Gudmundsson averaged just under 17 points a game while hauling in 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Like Pearl, Davidson head coach Bob McKillop has several returning players from a team that won 24 games last year. Joining Gudmundsson in the backcourt is Kellan Grady, who averaged over 17 points a game last year. Look for Gudmundsson and Grady to test the Tigers from 3-point range all game.

“Jon is feverish as a competitor,” McKillop said of Gudmundsson. “He has a knack for the ball, thus the rebounding. He has a passion to get to the rim. He’s really improved his shooting.” If Davidson manages to shoot well from the field, they can keep this one close.

Auburn shot just 50% from the floor in their first game this season while also committing 21 turnovers. If they make the same mistakes against Davidson, the Wildcats could make them pay.